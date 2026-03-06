Charles Oliveira 60/1 to beat Holloway at UFC 326 - free bets offer

Charles Oliveira – The Comeback King's Final Chapter

Charles Oliveira is a former UFC lightweight champion, a submission specialist, and a fighter who's proven time and again that he thrives when the stakes are highest. At 60/1 odds, backing "Do Bronxs" to win the BMF title represents a genuine opportunity to back a veteran who still has plenty of fight left in him.

The Champion's Resume

Oliveira's career speaks for itself: 36 victories across his MMA career, a former UFC lightweight champion, and a fighter who's competed against the absolute elite of the sport. He's not some journeyman hoping for a lucky break – he's a legitimate elite-level fighter who's won titles and defended them against world-class opposition.

His submission game is arguably unmatched in the lightweight division. He's got 18 submission victories across his career, and that's a skill set that doesn't diminish with age. If he can get Holloway to the ground or into a compromised position, the danger is real.

Recent Momentum

Yes, Oliveira suffered a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317, but he bounced back emphatically. In October 2025, he submitted Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Fight Night 261 in Rio de Janeiro. That's not the performance of a fighter on the decline – that's a veteran reasserting himself against quality opposition.

Rematches are opportunities for redemption. Oliveira knows what happened the first time around, and he's had 11 years to think about it. This is a chance to rewrite history against a fighter he's never truly tested at their current level.

The Submission Threat

Holloway is a striker. He's brilliant at what he does – volume striking, pace, consistency – but if Oliveira can drag this fight into deeper waters, the dynamic changes completely. One submission attempt, one scramble, one moment where Holloway finds himself in trouble on the ground, and Oliveira's experience in those situations becomes invaluable.

Holloway has improved his grappling over the years, but submission defence against someone of Oliveira's calibre is a different beast. If the fight goes to the ground, Oliveira's odds improve dramatically.

Experience in Title Fights

Oliveira has been in championship fights at the highest level. He's held the UFC lightweight belt. He's competed for titles against the best lightweights in the world. That experience matters. He knows how to handle the pressure of a title fight, how to stay composed when the stakes are highest, and how to find openings against elite opposition.

Holloway is a great fighter, but Oliveira isn't intimidated by him. He's faced better, fought for bigger belts, and proven he can perform when everything's on the line.

The Age Factor – In Oliveira's Favour

While both fighters are in their mid-30s, Oliveira's recent submission victory suggests he's still operating at a high level. At 36, he's not showing signs of decline – he's showing signs of a fighter who's learned to be more selective, more efficient, and more dangerous with his opportunities.

Holloway's recent move to lightweight is positive, but Oliveira is a natural lightweight who's been competing at this weight for years. That familiarity with the division, the opponents, and the pace could prove advantageous.

The Underdog Story

There's something compelling about backing a veteran to deliver when the odds are against him. Oliveira's been written off before. He's been doubted. He's come back. At 60/1, you're backing a fighter who has everything to prove and the skills to prove it.

Why 60/1 Offers Value

The odds suggest Holloway is a clear favourite, but Oliveira's submission threat, his title-fight experience, his recent form, and his technical skill set make this more competitive than the numbers suggest. If you believe Oliveira can find a way to get this fight to the ground or catch Holloway in a vulnerable moment, 60/1 represents genuine value.

The Prediction

Expect Oliveira to weather Holloway's early striking volume, look for opportunities to clinch or take the fight down, and rely on his submission expertise to create openings. If he can make it a grappling match, he's got a real chance. At 60/1, that's a bet worth considering.