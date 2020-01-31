Our team highlight their selections for 2020

Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020

Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Jack Leach rushes to congratulate Ben Stokes

A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights

Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
How much can you remember about 2019?

Sporting Life Quiz of 2019

Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.

Last updated 1MOther Sports
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari

Leclerc signs new deal with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has signed a new long-term contract with the Ferrari Formula One team through to the end of the 2024 season.

Last updated 1MRacing
Ben Stokes received his 2019 Sports Personality of the Year award

Stokes wins Sports Personality

Ben Stokes' incredible summer has secured him the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2019.

Last updated 2MCricket
Listen to our latest SPOTY podcast

Listen: Sports Personality podcast

Host Dom Newton-Collinge is joined by Chris Hammer and Ben Coley to reflect on the sporting year, with a particular focus on Sunday’s six Sports Personality contenders.

Last updated 2MOther Sports
Could Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes?

Would Hamilton he switch to Ferrari?

All the key questions regarding Lewis Hamilton's potential move from Mercedes to Ferrari as well as quotes from the Formula One legend himself.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton ends season in style

A dominant Lewis Hamilton rounded off his world-championship winning campaign in style with an 11th win of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Lewis Hamilton

F1 2019 results and standings

Get the full results and standings from the 2019 Formula One season, which came to a conclusion on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton bags Abu Dhabi pole

Lewis Hamilton took pole in Abu Dhabi then refused to shut down a move to Ferrari when his Mercedes deal expires.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Valtteri Bottas

Bottas fastest in Abu Dhabi practice

Valtteri Bottas crashed with Romain Grosjean in practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari open to Hamilton move

Ferrari have opened the door to Lewis Hamilton joining them in 2021.

Last updated 2MFormula 1
Weekend Best Bets Podcast

Weekend Best Bets Podcast

David Ord is in the host's chair this week as our team pick out their best bets for the sporting weekend.

Last updated 2MRacing

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 6h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

21:18 Tampa Bay Downs
1
(1)
Goneasagirlcanget
J: Angel Suarez
5/2
4
(4)
Countess Jessica
J: Raul Mena
10/3
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 5h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 5h
All Football TipsTips & Previews