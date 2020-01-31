Sporting Life Best Bets for 2020
Our team provide their best antepost bets for 2020, including a Value Bet in the Oaks, a well-known villain in the US Open, and plenty more besides.
A Year in the Life: 2019 highlights
Our writers pick out their standout moments from 2019, including a shock retirement in horse racing and a groundbreaking moment in darts.
Sporting Life Quiz of 2019
Test your sporting knowledge with the Sporting Life Quiz of the Year for 2019.
Leclerc signs new deal with Ferrari
Charles Leclerc has signed a new long-term contract with the Ferrari Formula One team through to the end of the 2024 season.
Stokes wins Sports Personality
Ben Stokes' incredible summer has secured him the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2019.
Listen: Sports Personality podcast
Host Dom Newton-Collinge is joined by Chris Hammer and Ben Coley to reflect on the sporting year, with a particular focus on Sunday’s six Sports Personality contenders.
Would Hamilton he switch to Ferrari?
All the key questions regarding Lewis Hamilton's potential move from Mercedes to Ferrari as well as quotes from the Formula One legend himself.
Hamilton ends season in style
A dominant Lewis Hamilton rounded off his world-championship winning campaign in style with an 11th win of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
F1 2019 results and standings
Get the full results and standings from the 2019 Formula One season, which came to a conclusion on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.
Hamilton bags Abu Dhabi pole
Lewis Hamilton took pole in Abu Dhabi then refused to shut down a move to Ferrari when his Mercedes deal expires.
Bottas fastest in Abu Dhabi practice
Valtteri Bottas crashed with Romain Grosjean in practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Weekend Best Bets Podcast
David Ord is in the host's chair this week as our team pick out their best bets for the sporting weekend.
Transfer Window: Latest Updates
Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed
Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.
Saturday's Bets of the Day
A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Football Tips
Sporting Life Accumulator
We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.
Heavy-handed Hornets
Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.
Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview
The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.