Formula One betting tips: Mexican Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One now has a three way title fight as it crosses over the border this weekend for the Mexican Grand Prix. A McLaren sprint race calamity and clinical performance from Max Verstappen has propelled him into contention for the championship with some bookies making him favourite after being matched at 400/1 earlier in the season on the exchange.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a unique challenge to the drivers due to the high altitude of Mexico City. The 20% lighter air density allows the cars to run maximum downforce levels yet still achieve speeds in excess of 370kmh as the penalty for carrying downforce us minimised.

Teams do face challenges with this altitude as the lighter air presents cooling challenges and high demands on the turbo charger which requires significant airflow. The Red Bull engine has always been the best at coping with these challenges and I am chancing YUKI TSUNODA to benefit mostly.

Red Bull's Mexico record has always been strong with three consecutive victories from 2021 to 2023 including two double podium finishes. This was on course for all three but for home favourite Checo Perez's audacious move to take the lead in T1 in 2023 which resulted in a DNF.

While Verstappen winning may not necessarily point to the car having a clear advantage, the strong performances of the second Red Bull in this altitude are positive signs for Tsunoda.

The Red Bull engine benefits have also been seen in strong performances by Racing Bulls around here in recent years too but with they have many questions to answer after a disastrous COTA and with the short turnaround, preference is for Tsunoda.

Match-ups

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit is less demanding balance wise than COTA and is not clearly suited to Mercedes or Ferrari over one another. Ferrari's poor run was ended by a positive race in COTA but the odds change in the Lewis Hamilton vs KIMI ANTONELLI battle is an overreaction. Antonelli has been improving quickly with strong races in Baku, Singapore and was having a relatively positive weekend in COTA before being taken out. Despite the strong weekend, Ferrari still have questions to answer in this matchup which I would have closer to 50/50 at this venue.

Carlos Sainz was the culprit in taking Antonelli out which has landed him a five place grid penalty for this weekend. ALEX ALBON has been installed as the 1/2 favourite in the Williams teammate battle. In contrast to the above, this has been an underreaction. This circuit is notoriously difficult to overtake on and with there now being an expected five cars between the pair, it will be very difficult for Sainz to overcome this deficit to his teammate.

We have reached the engine penalty part of the season so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sainz take further penalties and make Albons job easier. At 1/2, Albon is a nice addition to the Antonelli selection to make it a double.

Other Drivers Chances

Max Verstappen

Looks to have the fastest car over one lap here and no reason why that won't be the case here. The ex-Honda engine turbo excels in this altitude making this race his most likely victory of the remaining five. Correct favourite.

Oscar Piastri

Championship leader that looks to have lost pace since his Baku accident. This loss of pace had the team perplexed as they reviewed the car convinced there was damage, yet there wasn't. Needs to find form again quickly or could be forced to be play second fiddle and help his teammate in the battle with Verstappen if he can't turn things around quickly.

Lando Norris

Was happy with second place last time out despite being convincingly beaten by the Red Bull. His car does not have the pace advantage that it did earlier in the season but on balance it still looks the best on Sundays, albeit by a lesser margin. Needs to qualify ahead of Verstappen, if not turn one will be very important.

Posted at 2235 BST on 23/10/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.