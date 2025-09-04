Formula One betting tips: Italian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One heads to Monza this weekend for the second part of a European double-header and the closure of the European season. McLaren had it their own way in Zandvoort last time but Monza presents a different challenge that could benefit their competition.

Zandvoort and Monza are contrasting tracks with maximum downforce required in Zandvoort to the minimum in Monza. We will see all teams run Monza-specific rear wings, the like of which we rarely see used away from this circuit. While McLaren have been clear best car this season, the pecking order on low drag tracks is up for debate.

The last few years' trends have seen Ferrari become dubbed 'King of the outlier circuits' and Monza is certainly one of those, so at the prices it's worth chancing CHARLES LECLERC.

Leclerc drove impeccably to pull off a one-stop win here last year, denying Oscar Piastri. This season has seen Ferrari fall further behind McLaren in performance terms but there have been enough glimmers of hope to suggest they could join the fight for victory here. Namely, Leclerc's P2 in Monaco and contesting with the leaders in Hungary.

The Ferrari engine is tuned to benefit on tracks where short busts of power out of slow corners are a requirement, and that's what Monza is: slow corners and long straights. This layout also demands less of balancing the car throughout a wide range of corners, which is the McLaren's biggest strength. We saw the Mercedes benefit from this feature in Canada but preference is for the home team this weekend given Monza's engine demands.

While there perhaps isn't as much between Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as the odds suggest, Hamilton has to take a five-place penalty this weekend which will see him get mixed up with the midfield on a track where it is not easy to overtake. Leclerc can join the fight for the win and challenge for consecutive home victories for the Tifosi in Monza.

Stroll to points

We saw the peaks and troughs of LANCE STROLL in Zandvoort.

A crash in practice and qualifying saw him start the race from the back of the grid, yet a superb Sunday that was triggered by an early pitstop allowed by the superior pace of his Aston Martin resulted in a P7 result, his third points scoring result in the last four.

Stroll has form at Monza having secured a podium in a chaotic race in 2020.

Aston Martin looks to have the edge over the midfield once again as they have finally got their upgrades to click. Monza is not their preferred venue but at the prices Stroll is value to get in the mix for points in a car that is globally superior to his midfield rivals.