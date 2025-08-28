Formula One betting tips: Dutch Grand Prix preview and best bets

The summer shutdown is over, the drivers have returned from their holidays and we are ready to go for the 2025 Dutch GP in Zandvoort.

McLaren entered the summer break with a dominant performance in Budapest and I expect similar here.

The Zandvoort track is tight and technical but with long, swooping corners combined with some slow speed. A well-balanced car across all corner ranges is required, which is music to McLaren's ears.

Likeable Liam Lawson

We have successfully backed LIAM LAWSON to get the better of Isack Hadjar several times this year already with the viewpoint that Hadjar's decline has coincided with Lawson's rise in form, to the point that I had considered this matchup to be closer to 50/50.

Lawson has since won this matchup in three of the last four races as both their respective form trajectories have continued and Lawson now should be favourite in this market.

Stellar drives from the Kiwi to deliver a sixth and two eighth-place finishes over this period rivals Hadjar's early-season form with Lawson now only two points behind in the teammate battle. By contrast, Hadjar is pointless in his last five races and has had several nightmare weekends over this period.

It's time for Lawson to take the lead.