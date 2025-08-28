Formula One betting tips: Dutch Grand Prix preview and best bets

F1 expert Louis Bollard previews the Dutch Grand Prix, as drivers return from their holidays in Zandvoort.
F1 betting tips: Dutch Grand Prix
4pts Liam Lawson to beat Isack Hadjar at 7/4 (General)
2pts Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium at 7/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
- Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X
The summer shutdown is over, the drivers have returned from their holidays and we are ready to go for the 2025 Dutch GP in Zandvoort.
McLaren entered the summer break with a dominant performance in Budapest and I expect similar here.
The Zandvoort track is tight and technical but with long, swooping corners combined with some slow speed. A well-balanced car across all corner ranges is required, which is music to McLaren's ears.
Likeable Liam Lawson
We have successfully backed LIAM LAWSON to get the better of Isack Hadjar several times this year already with the viewpoint that Hadjar's decline has coincided with Lawson's rise in form, to the point that I had considered this matchup to be closer to 50/50.
Lawson has since won this matchup in three of the last four races as both their respective form trajectories have continued and Lawson now should be favourite in this market.
Stellar drives from the Kiwi to deliver a sixth and two eighth-place finishes over this period rivals Hadjar's early-season form with Lawson now only two points behind in the teammate battle. By contrast, Hadjar is pointless in his last five races and has had several nightmare weekends over this period.
It's time for Lawson to take the lead.
Leclerc primed for podium
Ferrari upgrades have shown glimmers of hope as they try to gain performance as their drivers battle a ride height issue that saw them both disqualified from the Chinese GP earlier in the season.
That glimmer was especially glaring last time out in Budapest when CHARLES LECLERC took pole and was in the hunt for victory until the team were required to raise tyre pressures to avoid skid block wear. This took away all performance from the Ferrari as Leclerc ended up losing out to George Russell after he had built up a pitstop gap to him.
The positives we saw from Leclerc are enough for me to back him given the similarities between Zandvoort and Budapest.
At the price and given the similarities between Zandvoort and Budapest, I'm willing to chance that Ferrari can learn from their issues last time out and back Leclerc for a podium finish.
The track layout, with a wide range of corner types, won't suit either Mercedes or the Red Bull, and in Leclerc's hands the Ferrari holds the edge.
Other drivers' chances
Lando Norris
Has bounced back very well since his Montreal error with three wins in four. Dominant race win here last means he is just about favourite for me.
Oscar Piastri
Was unlucky to run a sub-optimal strategy last time out which cost him victory. Only a matter of time before it gets feisty between the two teammates. No standout form in Zandvoort so have to prefer his teammate at the same odds.
Max Verstappen
Excellent home record with three wins and a second. Won't be able to repeat this without rain or the McLarens coming together. Car could be a handful like it was in Budapest.
Lewis Hamilton
Is only lacking a couple of tenths to his teammate despite the vast difference in results. The closeness of the pack has been detrimental to him. Just needs to get it right on a Saturday to have a shot at his first Sunday podium in red.
Posted at 1215 BST on 28/07/25
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.