Formula One betting tips: Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview and best bets

Louis Bollard is backing Charles Leclerc to continue an extraordinary winning streak in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
F1 betting tips: Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2pts Charles Leclerc to qualify fastest at 4/1 (BetVictor)
0.5pt Ollie Bearman to finish in the top six at 66/1 (BetVictor, BoyleSports)
0.5pt Esteban Ocon to finish in the top six at 66/1 (General)
0.5pt Alex Albon to finish on the podium at 125/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
The fly-away races begin this weekend in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. As predicted, McLaren failed to dominate in Monza and a similar scenario is expected this weekend as this track is a great equaliser in performance; we could have several teams in contention for the podium irrespective of the usual chaos that ensues on these streets.
King of the streets CHARLES LECLERC loves it around here having dominated in qualifying since 2021.
After his infamous 'I am stupid' moment in 2019, his Saturday form figures read 1111 and he's value to make it five in a row this weekend. The Ferrari still benefits most on street tracks due to the engine configuration giving the greatest benefit out of slow corners, combine this with Leclerc's love for this venue and it's a contender for pole.
I was high on Ferrari in Monza last time out but they were unable to get their set-up window correct which led to them being two-tenths off. Baku is more suitable for Ferrari and even less so for McLaren. There could be several teams in with a win chance on Sunday but preference is for Leclerc to remain the man to catch on Saturday.
Wonderful Williams
Ever since 2014, the Williams has been inherently strong on low-drag tracks and they had high hopes last weekend in Monza.
A poor qualifying due to the inability to get the tyres into the correct window ruined the weekend but underlying data was very encouraging with ALEX ALBON lapping on the same pace as the leaders once in free air, confirming the positive signs they showed in practice.
If the Williams can qualify well, it can stay with the leaders and be in with a chance to capitalise on any opportunity and replicate Lance Stroll's maiden podium for them at this venue in 2017.
Heroic Haas
Another team that can outrun their odds in a race that is often filled with chaos is Haas, for whom OLLIE BEARMAN and ESTEBAN OCON have been consistent performers on Sundays, but struggled on Saturdays.
Their Ferrari engine will suit this track for the reasons mentioned above and Saturday performance is less relevant here given the high likelihood of race interruptions. There are several ways to get behind Haas this weekend, including points finishes at 9/2 and the podium odds as big as 750/1 for Ocon, but preference for me is for top-six finishes, each priced at 66/1.
Haas can be in the midfield on merit and ready to benefit from any opportunity in front. Ocon has a P5 and Bearman has a P7 already this season, showcasing this team's strong ability on Sundays relative to the odds on offer.
Posted at 1115 BST on 18/09/25
