Formula One betting tips: Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview and best bets

The fly-away races begin this weekend in Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. As predicted, McLaren failed to dominate in Monza and a similar scenario is expected this weekend as this track is a great equaliser in performance; we could have several teams in contention for the podium irrespective of the usual chaos that ensues on these streets.

King of the streets CHARLES LECLERC loves it around here having dominated in qualifying since 2021.

After his infamous 'I am stupid' moment in 2019, his Saturday form figures read 1111 and he's value to make it five in a row this weekend. The Ferrari still benefits most on street tracks due to the engine configuration giving the greatest benefit out of slow corners, combine this with Leclerc's love for this venue and it's a contender for pole.

I was high on Ferrari in Monza last time out but they were unable to get their set-up window correct which led to them being two-tenths off. Baku is more suitable for Ferrari and even less so for McLaren. There could be several teams in with a win chance on Sunday but preference is for Leclerc to remain the man to catch on Saturday.