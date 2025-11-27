Formula One betting tips: Qatar Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard previews this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, with a trio of bets making his staking plan.

F1 betting tips: Qatar Grand Prix 2pts e.w. Oscar Piastri to win the Qatar Grand Prix at 6/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) 2pts Nico Hulkenberg points finish at 2/1 (General) 1pt Lance Stroll points finish at 6/1 (General) Follow Formula One expert Louis Bollard on X Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Las Vegas threw a cat amongst the pigeons in the title fight, with Lando Norris being matched as low as 1.03 on the Betfair Exchange during the podium celebrations only for both McLarens to be thrown out after failing post race checks. Norris has since drifted to 1.35 as Max Verstappen and OSCAR PIASTRI were handed lifelines in the championship battle. The double disqualification helping the Australian's title challenge, it is the first time a driver has been happy with being disqualified. McLaren blamed the lack of dry running for not being able to set the ride height correctly, which won't be an issue in Qatar, but one worrying trend emerged: It has come to light that a regulation change after the Mexican Grand Prix has changed how teams lower the front ride height. It is rumoured that McLaren are the most impacted team as other teams suspect lowering front ride height was key to them preserving their rear tyres. This aligns with McLaren being marginal on plank wear in Brazil too.

However, the Lusail track is made for McLaren and with Piastri's price, I'm willing to chance them at this venue. This track is a motorbike track by nature with its fast flowing corners requiring maximum downforce that puts the tyres under the most duress of any track on the calendar. The strain on the tyres is so much that it is mandated that no tyre stint exceeds 25 laps, which guarantees a two stop strategy. This is the perfect venue for Piastri to turn his miserable run of form around, having won his maiden sprint win here in 2023. The incredible hulk After a disappointing run of races since his maiden podium at Silverstone, NICO HULKENBERG has scored points in three of the last four races and now comes to a venue which has been by far Sauber's strongest venue in this regulation era. A much worse Sauber outfit managed a double points finish here in 2023 and landed us a 70/1 winner when Zhou managed P8 here last year. The car has inherently been strong in long winding corners since 2022 and I expect that trend to continue this year, with expectations even higher now given the the car has globally improved. Gabriel Borteleto heads to the weekend with a five place grid drop for his chaotic T1 incident in Las Vegas which was reminiscent of Romain Grosjean at Spa in 2012, for which he received a race ban. Hence full focus will be on Hulkenberg from the team. Lucky Lance It has been a baron points scoring run from LANCE STROLL who hasn't managed to get into the points since the Dutch GP. However, Aston Martin have proved that when maximum downforce is bolted on they can become a factor, as demonstrated by the team double points scoring across the Hungarian and Dutch GP weekends. Lawrence Stroll's team won't be punished for the their lack of straight line speed here and his son has drifted to a price that I can't ignore for him to finish in the top ten.

Lance Stroll

Other leading chances Lando Norris Can't fault his driving over the last three races. Qatar circuit is only high speed corners which is an area he has struggled in comparison with his teammate. Pressure is on him now to keep it together and collect the championship this weekend. Max Verstappen Is right back in this championship now. Loves this track having won here in 2023 and 2024. Expect him to be right there and giving it everything. Correct favourite. Kimi Antonelli Finally delivering on his pre-season promise but too little too late for our antepost selections. Harder task for him this weekend with the heat and high speed corners not suiting the car. Interesting price versus his teammate in a battle that looks like it's getting closer. Oliver Bearman Struggled in Las Vegas after a string of races as best of the rest. A return to a conventional track will suit with a big weekend needed for a our antepost selections. Posted at 1050 BST on 27/11/25