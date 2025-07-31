Formula One betting tips: Hungarian Grand Prix preview and best bets

Louis Bollard can't see past the McLarens at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, while he's also keen to tap into improvements from Sauber.
F1 betting tips: Hungarian Grand Prix
3pts Oscar Piastri to win the Hungarian Grand Prix at 7/4 (Betfred)
2pts Nico Hulkenberg top eight finish at 13/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
2pts Liam Lawson to beat Isack Hadjar at 19/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Alpine to produce fastest pitstop at 100/1 (William Hill)
It's straight into the second the leg of the double header this weekend in Budapest. Spa 2025 was not a race that will last long in the memory so let's hope the Hungoraring provides more excitement this weekend.
McLaren continued their dominance in Spa with their fourth 1-2 finish in five races and I will be backing them to go five from six this weekend. Since the technical directive on front wing flexibility came into force at the Spanish Grand Prix, McLaren have extended their performance lead over the field.
While Spa was a 1-2 finish, Leclerc managed to finish 10 seconds behind the papaya pair. I expect this gap to increase this weekend as the Hungary track exposes other cars' weaknesses in tyre wear and high downforce setups relative to the McLaren. We should see a weekend more akin to Barcelona, Austria and Silverstone where the McLaren is in a class of its own.
OSCAR PIASTRI shades the vote at the same price as Lando Norris given he looks like he has the edge over his teammate at present and did take his first F1 win at this venue last year. I would marginally prefer the dual forecast for those who are able to access it via bet365's Bet Builder or similar products elsewhere, with anything odds-against considered good value.
However at a bigger price we'll take Piastri for the win in what should be a two-horse race once more.
Heroic Hulk, legendary Lawson
What an amazing upgrade package Sauber introduced in Catalunya. Since then Sauber have managed three top eight finishes including their first podium since 2012. Sauber have established themselves at the front of the midfield on a wide variety of tracks, with the most eye-catching one for me being NICO HULKENBERG's fifth place in Barcelona after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on merit.
Spaces in the top eight look ripe for the midfield teams' picking this weekend with Kimi Antonelli struggling and Yuki Tsunoda improving but not up to speed yet. Williams won't enjoy the high downforce requirement or this setup and Hadjar looks to have lost all form. Hulkenberg will have his eyes set on another points haul.
He can be backed at 13/2 for the top eight with Coral and Ladbrokes, with 7/4 for a points finish also a good option. He's as big as 16/1 for a top-six finish with BoyleSports so readers have options to work with at various price points.
After being a winning selection for us last week I am going in again on LIAM LAWSON to win the inter-team battle at Racing Bulls.
Lawson has continued his improvement trend while his teammate has gone the opposite way. There was nothing between the pair over a single lap last time out. At the prices Lawson can shine in a match up that arguably is 50/50 now.
Finally, I won't make another reference to ALPINE being slow on track ever again after Pierre Gasly ran with the skinniest rear wing I have ever seen in Spa and managed to use that top speed to score a point.
I'm giving Alpine another try at a triple-figure price for fastest pitstop this weekend as recent form puts them with the front runners in the pits.
Other drivers' chances
Max Verstappen
Wasn't happy that the race didn't get going earlier as he had a wet setup last time out. I could see him having a similar weekend to Spain here, getting involved at the front on Saturday and in the early laps before tyre wear becomes too much of an issue to stay with McLaren.
Lewis Hamilton
Bad Saturday but a decent Sunday recovery with the upgraded Ferrari. While the upgrades haven't performed as hoped he does have eight wins at the Hungoraring, his statistically second best track. Case to be made that he should be favourite in the inter team battle this weekend.
Pierre Gasly
Is outperforming his car at present. I am tempted by the 3/1 for points here given his engine weakness won't be a factor which brings him right into play at a circuit where Alpine picked up the win in 2021.
Posted at 0845 BST on 31/07/25
