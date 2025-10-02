Formula One betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix preview and best bets

The F1 World Championship has a new but familiar title challenger as we head to Singapore, Max Verstappen having unlocked performance in the Red Bull to win the last two races to propel himself into the mix. Albeit Monza and Baku were always tracks that we weren't going to see the best of the McLaren, there are positive noises from Red Bull that the car has improved globally and will be able to challenge McLaren on most tracks.

While this weekend marks a return to high downforce and slow speed setup which usually favours McLaren, we've seen well balanced cars come to Singapore and be uncompetitive as evidenced by Verstappen's record here, with this track being the only one he has never won at.

While the battle at the front is fascinating, I'm looking further down the field for value this weekend and have landed on LANCE STROLL and PIERRE GASLY to outrun their odds.

Stroll has struggled in the last two races on tracks which do not suit the Aston Martin since his stellar recovery drive rom last place to P8 at the Dutch Grand Prix, a circuit which requires similar characteristics of the car this weekend.

Hungary is another key form line for this weekend where Aston Martin headed the midfield with a P5 and P7 which was preceded by races where the car struggled. I suspect we will see a similar bounce back and at the prices Stroll is the bet, with driver performance much closer than the betting suggests.

The Canadian is value for points as well as for a top-six finish at 33/1. He achieved the latter here in 2022 and is a contender to get ahead of some top teams this weekend.

Gasly is another driver I'm keen on.

This season has admittedly been nothing short of a disaster for Alpine as they put all their own eggs in the 2026 basket with their engine switch to being a Mercedes customer and binning their own poor engine.

Fortunately for Alpine, engine performance is not a requirement this weekend, albeit reliability in the hot humid air remains a concern. All this factored in, I expect a stronger Alpine that returns to the midfield fight. Gasly has managed to score points on four occasions this year, proving his ceiling is still high enough to get in the mix, and he is clearly the value within the team as Franco Colapinto is still showing too many mistakes to take the odds on offer.

Gasly has scored points here consecutively from 2019 to 2023 including a sixth place finish with Alpine two years ago. He can add to his Singapore points tally.