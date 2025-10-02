Formula One betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix preview and best bets

Lance Stroll can compete for points and even a top-six finish in the Singapore Grand Prix, that's according to F1 expert Louis Bollard.
F1 betting tips: Singapore Grand Prix
3pts Lance Stroll to finish in the points at 100/30 (General)
2pts Pierre Gasly to finish in the points at 7/1 (General)
1pt Lance Stroll to finish in the top six at 33/1 (General)
The F1 World Championship has a new but familiar title challenger as we head to Singapore, Max Verstappen having unlocked performance in the Red Bull to win the last two races to propel himself into the mix. Albeit Monza and Baku were always tracks that we weren't going to see the best of the McLaren, there are positive noises from Red Bull that the car has improved globally and will be able to challenge McLaren on most tracks.
While this weekend marks a return to high downforce and slow speed setup which usually favours McLaren, we've seen well balanced cars come to Singapore and be uncompetitive as evidenced by Verstappen's record here, with this track being the only one he has never won at.
While the battle at the front is fascinating, I'm looking further down the field for value this weekend and have landed on LANCE STROLL and PIERRE GASLY to outrun their odds.
Stroll has struggled in the last two races on tracks which do not suit the Aston Martin since his stellar recovery drive rom last place to P8 at the Dutch Grand Prix, a circuit which requires similar characteristics of the car this weekend.
Hungary is another key form line for this weekend where Aston Martin headed the midfield with a P5 and P7 which was preceded by races where the car struggled. I suspect we will see a similar bounce back and at the prices Stroll is the bet, with driver performance much closer than the betting suggests.
The Canadian is value for points as well as for a top-six finish at 33/1. He achieved the latter here in 2022 and is a contender to get ahead of some top teams this weekend.
Gasly is another driver I'm keen on.
This season has admittedly been nothing short of a disaster for Alpine as they put all their own eggs in the 2026 basket with their engine switch to being a Mercedes customer and binning their own poor engine.
Fortunately for Alpine, engine performance is not a requirement this weekend, albeit reliability in the hot humid air remains a concern. All this factored in, I expect a stronger Alpine that returns to the midfield fight. Gasly has managed to score points on four occasions this year, proving his ceiling is still high enough to get in the mix, and he is clearly the value within the team as Franco Colapinto is still showing too many mistakes to take the odds on offer.
Gasly has scored points here consecutively from 2019 to 2023 including a sixth place finish with Alpine two years ago. He can add to his Singapore points tally.
Other drivers' chances
Max Verstappen
Fascinating weekend for Red Bull. This track is by far his worst performing track in this era having only taken one podium here in this regulation era. Positive noises from the team showing that he be could ahead of the McLarens based on slow speed corner performance in Baku. Has a wide range of performance outcomes this weekend.
McLaren
Will be worried about the threat of Verstappen, but will take solace in Lando Norris's dominant win here last beating Verstappen by 20 seconds and his teammate by 40 seconds. Piastri has questions to answer based on this so Norris is the most likely race winner for me this weekend. Dual forecast at 15/8 and Norris to lead hom a McLaren 1-2 at 4/1 using bet builder are tempting given the Red Bull could easily fail to optimize the car and there's a chance this is plain sailing for the papaya team.
Mercedes
Strong performance in Baku as track layout and temperatures suited. Track layout shouldn't be too much of a problem but temperature definitely will be an issue this weekend. Will be vulnerable to the midfield.
Ferrari
Underwhelmed on Monza and Baku where they were expecting to go well and their package is designed to suit. Singapore is another track where the Ferrari package should benefit but recent performance has seen me lose faith in them as they've struggled with setup. Christian Horner to take the reigns mid way through 2026?
Yuki Tsunoda
Positive uptrend in performance with a P6 and strong pace in Baku. Baku has always been a strong circuit for the second Red Bull car, and so has Singapore with Checo Perez taking the win here in 2022. Similar to Verstappen with a wide range of outcomes this weekend. Included in this range of outcomes is his maiden F1 podium with luck in running and getting the setup right, 50/1.
Posted at 1050 BST on 02/10/25
