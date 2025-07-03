Formula One betting tips: British Grand Prix preview and best bets

Russell has reasons to be hopeful this weekend. The cold weather requirement for the Mercedes W16 has never been more pronounced than in recent weeks, with an excellent display from both cars in a mild Montreal to finishing an embarrassing 62 seconds off the lead and almost getting dragged into a battle with the Saubers in Austria. Toto Wolff claimed they had shot themselves in the knee in Austria but Russell was steadfast it was a temperature issue and said he wished that the F1 season could be held in the winter.

Rumours are flying that Max Verstappen is close to agreeing terms to steal his arch-nemesis' seat at Mercedes in the future with neither Toto Wolff or the Verstappen camp denying that the talks are in advanced stage. This may seem unfair on GEORGE RUSSELL but he will be doing everything in his power this weekend to retain his seat or impress Red Bull enough to take him as a swap. It is no secret these two are not fans of each other and this will only exacerbate their on and off track bickering.

McLaren were dominant in Austria as high temperatures amplified their tyre advantage over the field. With cooler temps and possible rain forecast this weekend, I am looking further down the field for the winner.

Formula One makes the journey from Austria to Silverstone for the 2025 British Grand Prix this weekend with high profile driver contract rumors taking over the limelight from an action packed Austrian GP.

Fortunately for George, the Silverstone weather forecast is miserable. With rain forecast and some of the lowest temps we'll have for race day all season, Mercedes enter the reckoning once again and Russell can enter the win conversation.

KIMI ANTONELLI heads to Silverstone with a three-place grid penalty after a rookie mistake on the opening lap in Austria that even Sonny Hayes would be proud of. He is 100/1 for the win and will have the machinery to challenge for a podium but I prefer to back him in qualifying to disregard the penalty.

On average Antonelli has lagged behind Russell over a single lap but there have been flashes of brilliance such as his sprint pole in Miami and at the prices I am happy to back him and hope we get him on day where he has it all together.

Antonelli has form in Silverstone as it is the venue where he took his first F2 win last season, so it is a prime candidate to be a circuit where he can replicate his Miami brilliance.

Other drivers' chances

Lando Norris

Recovered well last time out after mistake in Canada. 13/8 now for the title but I'm not convinced he won't make more silly mistakes. Home crowd is worth half second according to Nigel Mansell so let's see if that proves true or ramps up the pressure too much for him. Has a strong Silverstone record too as he did in Austria.

Oscar Piastri

Lost out to his teammate on a track where Norris has always excelled. Goes into this weekend to a track where his teammate has performed well at. Yet to podium at this venue and that will be the minimum aim for him this weekend.

Max Verstappen

Will be happy to be racing this weekend after his penalty point scare. Car performance has become notoriously difficult to predict. Has a wide range of outcomes depending on how correct the team get the setup over the weekend

Lewis Hamilton

Phenomenal Silverstone record with 9 wins and 15 (fifteen) podiums. Upgrade brought a small benefit but he and his teammate are still required to lift and coast around the lap to avoid damaging the skidblock. Won't be able to challenge other leading teams until that is fixed. Expect to see Mercedes back ahead this weekend but 7/4 on him to win the teammate battle caught my eye.

