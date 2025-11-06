Formula One betting tips: Sao Paulo Grand Prix preview and best bets

Formula One expert Louis Bollard returns to preview this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with one man in particular on his radar.
F1 betting tips: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the top six at 6/1 (General)
1pt Yuki Tsunoda to finish on the podium at 100/1 (General)
For the first time since 2012, Formula One heads to Brazil with more than two drivers still in the fight for the title. One point separates the McLaren drivers while Max Verstappen lurks behind them.
With the unpredictable weather of Interlagos combined with the additional points on offer for the sprint, this is a weekend which could make or break the championship.
Lando Norris is the form driver after his most dominant win of the season and his best ever F1 race in Mexico last time out as his title rivals faltered.
But it was another under the radar performance further down the field which caught my eye.
YUKI TSUNODA had by far his strongest weekend in the top team albeit the result said different. After being given the upgraded front wing that his teammate has had for a while he excelled.
He managed to qualify within two tenths of Verstappen albeit it still resulted in a Q2 exit. Nevertheless, it was a positive result on a weekend where Red Bull struggled on set-up.
In the race there were also positive signs. After starting on the contra strategy he was impressive on the slow medium tyre.
His race fell apart after he was sacrificed to be a blocker for Piastri to help his teammate. This left him in no man's land strategy wise and a 12-second pitstop compounded issues ruining his race.
Red Bull have delayed their decision to announce who is going to partner Verstappen next season due the Tsunoda's quick rise on the learning curve.
Even without the potential for chaos in Brazil, Tsunoda can be a genuine top six contender.
How do the other drivers stack up?
Lando Norris
He's the form driver and has stamped his authority on the championship which is reflected by him being a general 8/11 shot to win it outright. However, this race ultimately cost him the title last year after a series of mistakes. Not the best track for McLaren and his sights will be set on his teammate.
Max Verstappen
Loves this track, especially in the wet. One of the best ever F1 drives to win here last year from the back of the grid. While only 36 points off the lead, one bad weekend can result in him being out of contention. Expect him to risk it all and is the correct favourite.
Oscar Piastri
Has lost all form since McLaren clinched the constructors. Rumours that McLaren are not sharing data between teammates anymore could explain this drop seeing as he usually takes more time over the weekend to adapt to set-up. If this is the case it's hard to see a way back.
Ollie Bearman
Stellar form since the late season upgrade. Has progressed well in the year and looks to have stamped authority on the teammate battle. Looks like the most likely midfield contender to produce a big result in the event of any mishaps up front, which will be gladly welcomed for our antepost selections.
Posted at 1025 BST on 06/11/25
