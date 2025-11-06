Formula One betting tips: Sao Paulo Grand Prix preview and best bets

2pts Yuki Tsunoda to finish in the top six at 6/1 (General)

For the first time since 2012, Formula One heads to Brazil with more than two drivers still in the fight for the title. One point separates the McLaren drivers while Max Verstappen lurks behind them.

With the unpredictable weather of Interlagos combined with the additional points on offer for the sprint, this is a weekend which could make or break the championship.

Lando Norris is the form driver after his most dominant win of the season and his best ever F1 race in Mexico last time out as his title rivals faltered.

But it was another under the radar performance further down the field which caught my eye.

YUKI TSUNODA had by far his strongest weekend in the top team albeit the result said different. After being given the upgraded front wing that his teammate has had for a while he excelled.

He managed to qualify within two tenths of Verstappen albeit it still resulted in a Q2 exit. Nevertheless, it was a positive result on a weekend where Red Bull struggled on set-up.

In the race there were also positive signs. After starting on the contra strategy he was impressive on the slow medium tyre.