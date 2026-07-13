World Cup acca tips: Semi-final draws and penalty shootouts in France vs Spain and England vs Argentina

Football betting tips: World Cup 1.5pts Draw after 90 mins in France vs Spain at 12/5 (Betfred) 1.5pts Draw after 90 mins in England vs Argentina at 21/10 (Betfred) 0.5pt Draws in both semi-finals at 19/2 (Betfred) 1pt France vs Spain to be decided after penalties at 9/2 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt England vs Argentina to be decided after penalties at 4/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Penalty shootouts in both semi-finals at 27/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It was hard to watch Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens being consoled by his team-mates on Friday. His error, just 17 minutes into a World Cup debut triggered by an injury to Thibaut Courtois on his 115th (and likely final) international appearance, gifted Spain's Mikel Merino an 88th-minute winner in a match destined to end 1-1.

MIKEL MERINO GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD!



It's a costly mistake from Senne Lammens who replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois 😬 pic.twitter.com/l2rOjjSudg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2026

What a way to win it 🔥



Julian Alvarez beautifully fires Argentina into the lead in extra time... pic.twitter.com/gjwI0YYPV9 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 12, 2026

Having gone with this theory in the quarters, I'll stick with it again. We can look at history for an indication of how likely it is these matches will need end in a DRAW AFTER 90 MINUTES, with seven of 20 (35%) doing so since 1982, and five of those DECIDED AFTER PENALTIES, but with FIFA introducing "tennis style" seeding for this World Cup, we are in uncharted territory. It is the first time in history the top-four ranked teams in the world have all reached the semi-finals, surely increasing the possibility of it being difficult to split them. Backing both FRANCE VS SPAIN and ENGLAND VS ARGENTINA in both markets as SINGLES and DOUBLES to appropriate stakes is advised.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Morocco