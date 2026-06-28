Sporting Life World Cup tipping delivers 185/1, 50/1 and 9/1 winners in single preview

Followers of Sporting Life's World Cup betting advice were celebrating monster wins in the early hours of Sunday morning as Austria scored in the 95th minute.
Moments after Algeria thought they'd won it thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 94th minute goal, substitute Sasa Kalajdzic's late, late header dramatically secured a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a place in the knockout phase for Ralf Rangnick's Austria side.
It also brought up the final leg of an outrageous 185/1 five-fold accumulator recommended by our football editor Joe Townsend on Monday.
With a keen eye on the schedule going into the often tactical final-round of group-stage matches, he recommended a bet on four draws between Egypt and Iran (1-1), Paraguay and Australia (0-0), Japan and Sweden (1-1), plus Algeria and Austria in their Group J clash (3-3). On top of that, he included an additional acca featuring Ecuador to beat an already-qualified Germany side on Thursday evening which they duly did, 2-1, despite going a goal behind early on.
Together with the 9/1 double on the Egypt-Iran and Japan-Sweden games, our preview and analysis produced profits of 80.25pts, putting the Sporting Life football tipping team well ahead for the tournament.
Click here for Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill's look ahead to South Africa vs Canada in this evening's first last-32 knockout game, Jake Osgathorpe's latest predictions can be found right here, while Joe is predicting another upset as Japan face up to Brazil at Houston Stadium on Monday evening.
World Cup acca tips: Draws predicted in final round of group stage
Draw accumulators (June 25-28) - JT: 1pt Draws in Egypt-Iran, Japan-Sweden at 9/1 (General), 0.5pt Draws in Egypt-Iran, Paraguay-Australia, Japan-Sweden, Algeria-Austria at 50/1 (Coral, William Hill), 0.25pt Draws in Egypt-Iran, Paraguay-Australia, Japan-Sweden, Algeria-Austria & Ecuador to win at 185/1 (Coral).
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
Group previews
- Group A: Mexico; South Africa; South Korea; Czechia
- Group B: Canada; Bosnia; Qatar; Switzerland
- Group C: Brazil; Morocco; Haiti; Scotland
- Group D: USA; Paraguay; Australia; Turkiye
- Group E: Germany; Curacao; Ivory Coast; Ecuador
- Group F: Netherlands; Japan; Sweden; Tunisia
- Group G: Belgium; Egypt; Iran; New Zealand
- Group H: Spain; Cape Verde; Saudi Arabia; Uruguay
- Group I: France; Senegal; Iraq; Norway
- Group J: Argentina; Algeria; Austria; Jordan
- Group K: Portugal; DR Congo; Uzbekistan; Colombia
- Group L: England; Croatia; Ghana; Panama
Outright previews
Safer gambling
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