Nick Metcalfe still has firm hold of the remote control as the World Cup draws towards its close. His latest column focuses on the coverage of England's semi-final defeat by Argentina.
What we really needed was Des Lynam saying, "Glad you tuned in, you've obviously heard there's a football match on tonight."
But you're never going to improve on that, so instead we had Mark Chapman saying, "Evening. Don't look back in anger? Sometimes it's hard not to."
The images that followed are seared into the collective football consciousness, whatever our age.
Sir Alf Ramsey branding the opposition players "animals" in 1966. Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" followed in short order by his genius in 1986. David Beckham sent off and then defeat on penalties in 1998.
I don't know about you, but as the match on Wednesday night approached, I found it pretty hard to compute the magnitude of the occasion. England against Argentina in a World Cup semi-final.
The BBC knew what kind of event they had on their hands and, as you'd expect from Auntie, they delivered the goods on the night.
First up, they were actually there. After all the talk in the last month about their Salford studio, Chapman was joined by Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards on a gantry in the magnificent Atlanta Stadium.
"For the people at home, if England do win this game, arms are going to be spread out wide singing Wonderwall, because we are right in the mix," said Hart, who was clearly loving it all before the match.
Commentator Guy Mowbray was making a bit of personal history. Nobody has called more live England tournament games on British television. This was Mowbray's 23rd, putting him ahead of John Motson.
I thought his commentary for England's goal to put them ahead was pretty prosaic: "Rogers having a look. Looking for Gordon! That will do nicely."
Then again, I honestly couldn't tell you one Mowbray line from all his years of commentary. There's no question he is very good indeed. Thoroughly competent and totally inoffensive. But he isn't memorable.
Having said that, Mowbray's line on full-time - after Argentina came back to win - was an apt summing up: "And the wait and the pain goes on for English football."
Alan Shearer, alongside Mowbray, admitted: "I think the best team has won. I don't think we can complain about that. You've got to be open and honest about it.
"You have to admire, you have to respect, the way that they came back into the game. And they deserve to be in the final. As much as it hurts me to say that."
Chapman simply said: "Shattered. The players are shattered, physically and mentally. And I'm sure you are as well."
He was certainly right there. This had been an emotional rollercoaster for the nation, on a night when nearly 22 million viewers tuned in.
The erudite Hart, who has been on top form throughout the tournament for Auntie, hit bullseye with this assessment of the changes made late in the game by England manager Thomas Tuchel:
"I think Gareth Southgate will be at home watching this game. He took a lot of criticism when it came to the big moments with England, when they had the lead, about shutting up shop. But I don't think anything has changed in that big moment out there.
"Thomas Tuchel, for as much praise as we've given him, for him to change it as soon as he did, I think you realise that's him saying he didn't believe in his team. He didn't think they could land any more punches on Argentina."
Heads would have been nodding across the land. Rooney didn't hold back either, saying: "The changes we made didn't help us. Devastated. These fans have spent a lot of money to be out here. I expected more in this game."
Richards added: "Thomas Tuchel was brought in to be the difference. Tactically, we all thought he got it wrong today."
Soon after the game, we read that Richards had heard just before he went on the air that his father Lincoln had died.
"I know, particularly as a proud old-school Yorkshireman, dad would've wanted the show to go on this evening. And so it did," Richards said.
What amazing fortitude from Micah, and what a great tribute to his dad.
It will be 62 years of hurt come Euro 2028. Not very catchy for a song. I suppose by the law of averages, they'll get over the line one day.
We all know it's the hope that kills you.
Succession star reminds Neville of old boss Fergie
ITV have been bringing in guests from the entertainment world during their coverage all tournament long.
It's been a mixed bag, truth be told. And there will undoubtedly have been some raised eyebrows when they did the same while building up to Tuesday's semi-final between France and Spain.
At least it was a genuine big hitter this time in Brian Cox. The Scot said he was a Manchester United fan because his heart went out to the club after the Munich Disaster. Gary Neville said his character in the hit TV show "Succession" reminded him of Sir Alex Ferguson.
I did smile when Roy Keane was asked whether he had a question for Cox. "I'm good thanks," came the response from the inimitable Irishman.
BBC and ITV go head to head for climax of sporting epic
So, now to the closing act. The biggest game's biggest game on Sunday. For the first and only time in the tournament, BBC One and ITV will go head to head.
The BBC will win in ratings like they always have, and it could be four or five to one. But that shouldn't be seen as a verdict on the coverage offered by the respective channels, more an old habits thing.
Gabby Logan will present for the BBC from New Jersey, with Chapman back in the UK working on radio coverage of the Open Championship. Mark Pougatch will fly the flag for ITV.
I'll be along with one final column after the match, reflecting on what has been a truly momentous event on the small screen.
More Nick Metcalfe analysis of World Cup TV
- Top of the Rock on biggest Saturday
- That really was The Longest Night
- Steve Clarke should have shown more respect
- Brilliant Emma Hayes a real asset to ITV
- BBC damned if they do, damned if they don't
More World Cup content from Sporting Life
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