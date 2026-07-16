What we really needed was Des Lynam saying, "Glad you tuned in, you've obviously heard there's a football match on tonight."

But you're never going to improve on that, so instead we had Mark Chapman saying, "Evening. Don't look back in anger? Sometimes it's hard not to."

The images that followed are seared into the collective football consciousness, whatever our age.

Sir Alf Ramsey branding the opposition players "animals" in 1966. Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" followed in short order by his genius in 1986. David Beckham sent off and then defeat on penalties in 1998.

I don't know about you, but as the match on Wednesday night approached, I found it pretty hard to compute the magnitude of the occasion. England against Argentina in a World Cup semi-final.

The BBC knew what kind of event they had on their hands and, as you'd expect from Auntie, they delivered the goods on the night.

First up, they were actually there. After all the talk in the last month about their Salford studio, Chapman was joined by Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards on a gantry in the magnificent Atlanta Stadium.

"For the people at home, if England do win this game, arms are going to be spread out wide singing Wonderwall, because we are right in the mix," said Hart, who was clearly loving it all before the match.

Commentator Guy Mowbray was making a bit of personal history. Nobody has called more live England tournament games on British television. This was Mowbray's 23rd, putting him ahead of John Motson.

I thought his commentary for England's goal to put them ahead was pretty prosaic: "Rogers having a look. Looking for Gordon! That will do nicely."

Then again, I honestly couldn't tell you one Mowbray line from all his years of commentary. There's no question he is very good indeed. Thoroughly competent and totally inoffensive. But he isn't memorable.

Having said that, Mowbray's line on full-time - after Argentina came back to win - was an apt summing up: "And the wait and the pain goes on for English football."

Alan Shearer, alongside Mowbray, admitted: "I think the best team has won. I don't think we can complain about that. You've got to be open and honest about it.

"You have to admire, you have to respect, the way that they came back into the game. And they deserve to be in the final. As much as it hurts me to say that."

Chapman simply said: "Shattered. The players are shattered, physically and mentally. And I'm sure you are as well."

He was certainly right there. This had been an emotional rollercoaster for the nation, on a night when nearly 22 million viewers tuned in.