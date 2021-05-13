Sporting Life
My Sporting Mind with Petr Cech: Latest episode is out now!
My Sporting Mind with Petr Cech: Latest episode is out now!

My Sporting Mind with Petr Cech: Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper on latest podcast

By Sporting Life
07:24 · THU May 13, 2021

Petr Cech joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper - currently Technical and Performance Advisor at Stamford Bridge - discusses his mindset throughout his life and career.

The Czech Republic ace - one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers - talks in depth about the head injury he suffered in 2006, and what he learnt from his recovery.

He also talks about self-discipline, the importance of listening to your body and living with no regrets.

Season 2 is proudly supported by SportingLife.com, providing sporting opinion, debate and analysis for over 160 years.

You can also watch the full podcast, below, or on the Sporting Life YouTube channel.

Petr Cech in-depth interview: Former Chelsea & Arsenal goalkeeper on My Sporting Mind - S2 E16

My Sporting Mind podcast is also available through your normal podcast provider, including:

For anyone struggling with their mental health, or just feeling the need to speak to someone and be heard, then call free and anonymously:

