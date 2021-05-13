My Sporting Mind with Petr Cech: Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper on latest podcast

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper - currently Technical and Performance Advisor at Stamford Bridge - discusses his mindset throughout his life and career.

The Czech Republic ace - one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers - talks in depth about the head injury he suffered in 2006, and what he learnt from his recovery.

He also talks about self-discipline, the importance of listening to your body and living with no regrets.

