My Sporting Mind with Petr Cech: Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper on latest podcast

Petr Cech joins Charlie Webster on the latest episode of My Sporting Mind Podcast.
The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper - currently Technical and Performance Advisor at Stamford Bridge - discusses his mindset throughout his life and career.
The Czech Republic ace - one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever goalkeepers - talks in depth about the head injury he suffered in 2006, and what he learnt from his recovery.
He also talks about self-discipline, the importance of listening to your body and living with no regrets.
