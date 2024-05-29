Sporting Life
Sporting Life Euro 2024 guide out now

Free Euro 2024 betting guide: Tips, predictions and best bets for every team plus outrights

By Sporting Life
16:54 · MON June 03, 2024
CLICK the image to download the guide

We head to Germany for Euro 2024, with England the pre-tournament favourites to end their wait for a major trophy that (still) stretches back to 1966.

The Three Lions finished runners-up to Italy in the last Euros, and have a good chance of going further, but as is always the case with the Euros, it will be a highly competitive tournament, meaning the need to gain a betting edge has never been higher.

The This Week's Acca lads have you covered for the tournament. Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Joe Townsend and Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill provide Outright sneak-peeks, players to back and a best bet for each team, as well as expert analysis for all 24 nations.

Euro 2024 betting guide:

  • Best bet and analysis on all 24 nations
  • Player to back for all 24 nations
  • Euro 2024 outright best bets
  • Euro 2024 Golden Boot selections
  • Tipster grid and England yes/no

CLICK HERE to download the free Euro 2024 betting guide

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

