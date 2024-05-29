Free Euro 2024 betting guide: Tips, predictions and best bets for every team plus outrights

We head to Germany for Euro 2024, with England the pre-tournament favourites to end their wait for a major trophy that (still) stretches back to 1966.

The Three Lions finished runners-up to Italy in the last Euros, and have a good chance of going further, but as is always the case with the Euros, it will be a highly competitive tournament, meaning the need to gain a betting edge has never been higher.

The This Week's Acca lads have you covered for the tournament. Tom Carnduff, Jake Osgathorpe, Joe Townsend and Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill provide Outright sneak-peeks, players to back and a best bet for each team, as well as expert analysis for all 24 nations.

