How to run a UEFA Euro 2024 sweepstake: Free kit and generator download

By Sporting Life
19:18 · SUN May 26, 2024

Planning on running a Euros sweepstake with your friends, family or colleagues? We have everything you need for free ahead of the start of Euro 2024.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR EURO 2024 SWEEPSTAKE KIT

This summer's biggest football event begins on Friday, June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich, with England facing Serbia two days later.

From holders Italy to outsiders Albania, no matter who you draw at least you'll have a team to get behind for Euro 2024!

You can download our sweepstake kit for FREE by clicking the link below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR EURO 2024 SWEEPSTAKE KIT

How to run a Euro 2024 sweepstake

  1. Download our pdf for a full list of teams
  2. Put everyone's name into a hat or type out names in alphabetical order
  3. Set up a WhatsApp group with all of your entrants or meet to conduct the draw
  4. In person, conduct the draw in ascending or descending order
  5. If via WhatsApp group use a random number generator and enter 1 in lowest, 24 in highest, and '1' in column boxes
    24 random numbers (none repeated) will appear in a list
    Assign first generated number to first person in alphabetical list and so on until everyone has a team
  6. Numbers 1-24 should be in alphabetical order as per sweepstake kit (Albania = 1, Ukraine = 24)

*If you do not have 24 entrants, repeat process until all 24 teams are assigned

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

