UEFA Euro 2024: Odds, groups, schedule, dates, TV and kick-off times, all you need to know

We have all you need to know for Euro 2024, including odds, fixtures, venues and TV information.

When and where is Euro 2024? Euro 2024 runs from June 14 to July 14 at 10 different stadiums in Germany - the first time the tournament has been held in the country since re-unification, with West Germany hosting the 1988 European Championship.

When is the Euro 2024 final? The Euro 2024 final will take place on July 14 at Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

How many teams take part and what is the format? The format is the same as for Euro 2020, with 24 teams divided into six groups of four. The top two teams in each group qualify for the round of 16, with the best four third-placed teams also progressing to single-legged knockout ties.

Who qualified and what are the groups?

Julian Nagelsmann leads hosts Germany this summer

Germany qualified automatically as hosts and will hope that inspires them to a successful summer after three successive major tournament failures. Several high-profile European players will be missing, however, after Norway and Sweden failed to make the cut, meaning Premier League stars Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Isak will all be watching on. This will be Slovenia's first Euros since 2000, and should Georgia make it through their play-off against Greece they will compete at their first major tournament. Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

Blessed with arguably the best crop of players for a generation and heading into what will likely be their final tournament under Gareth Southgate, England are favourites for tournament glory according to the odds. France's price is just a smidgen longer. It should come as little surprise that those two are considerably shorter than the rest given that England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and the final of Euro 2020 before losing in the 2022 World Cup last eight to France - who have reached the last two World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018.

Euro 2024 winner odds (Sky Bet) 3/1 - England

10/3 - France

6/1 - Germany

8/1 - Spain, Portugal

14/1 - Belgium

16/1 - Italy, Netherlands

40/1 - Croatia, Denmark

66/1 - Turkey

80/1 - Austria, Hungary, Switzerland

When does Euro 2024 start? The opening match will be staged in Munich on June 14 between Germany and Scotland. We have outlined the full tournament schedule - with every fixture, including the kick-off time and location - below. All kick-off times are GMT. Group stage 14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Munich, 20:00) 15 June

A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 14:00)

B: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 17:00)

B: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 20:00) 16 June

D: Play-off winner A vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 14:00)

C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 17:00)

C: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 20:00) 17 June

E: Romania vs Play-off winner B (Munich, 14:00)

E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17:00)

D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 20:00) 18 June

F: Turkey vs Play-off winner C (Dortmund, 17:00)

F: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 20:00) 19 June

B: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, 14:00)

A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 17:00)

A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, 20:00) 20 June

C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, 14:00)

C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, 17:00)

B: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20:00) 21 June

E: Slovakia vs Play-off winner B (Düsseldorf, 14:00)

D: Play-off winner A vs Austria (Berlin, 17:00)

D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 20:00) 22 June

F: Play-off winner C vs Czechia (Hamburg, 14:00)

F: Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, 17:00)

E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 20:00) 23 June

A: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, 20:00)

A: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 20:00) 24 June

B: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, 20:00)

B: Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 20:00) 25 June

D: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 17:00)

D: France vs Play-off winner A (Dortmund, 17:00)

C: England vs Slovenia (Cologne, 20:00)

C: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, 20:00) 26 June

E: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, 17:00)

E: Play-off winner B vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 17:00)

F: Czechia vs Turkey (Hamburg, 20:00)

F: Play-off winner C vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 20:00) Rest days on 27 and 28 June

When does the Euro 2024 knockout stage start? Round of 16 29 June

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin﻿, 17:00)

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 20:00) 30 June

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 17:00)

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 20:00) 1 July

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf﻿, 17:00)

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 20:00) 2 July

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 17:00)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig), 20:00) Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals 5 July

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, 17:00)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, 20:00) 6 July

48 W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf, 17:00)

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, 20:00) Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals 9 July: 49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 20:00) 10 July: 50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 20:00) Rest days on 11, 12 and 13 July

Final 14 July: W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 20:00)

Who has won the Euros before?

England have never won the men's European Championship

Germany and Spain have each won the Euros more than any other team, lifting the trophy on three separate occasions. France and Italy (both two wins) are their nearest rivals, followed by six one-time winners - Russia, Czechia, Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark and Greece. England have never won the European Championship, reaching the final for the first time at Euro 2020. 3 - Germany (1972, 1980, 1996) | Spain (1964, 2008, 2012)

(1972, 1980, 1996) | (1964, 2008, 2012) 2 - Italy (1968, 2020) | France (1984, 2000)

(1968, 2020) | (1984, 2000) 1 - Russia (1960) | Czechia (1976) | Portugal (2016) | Netherlands (1988) | Denmark (1992) | Greece (2004)