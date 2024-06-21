Euro 2024 football tips, predictions and best bets: Corners in focus on day nine

Turkey vs Portugal Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 9/2 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/20 Portugal finally found a way through in their opening game, although it was largely thanks to defensive mistakes from Czechia for the two decisive moments. Next up is Turkey, who may not take the ultra defensive approach against Portugal that we saw the other night - even if a point is enough for qualification to the knockout stages. They should look to be in the game a bit more and create chances on merit. Confidence should also be high after winning that epic against Georgia. Portugal's short price naturally pushes anything to do with Turkey out and the 6/4 for HAKAN CALHANOGLU 2+ TOTAL SHOTS is certainly interesting. CLICK HERE to back Hakan Calhanoglu 2+ total shots with Sky Bet He may line up in a more defensive midfield role but that's only in terms of the team sheet. Calhanoglu gets forward and contributes in attack - as we saw against Georgia with four shots in total. The midfielder is the man tasked with their set-piece responsibilities too, so free-kicks within shooting range or even a penalty will contribute to this number.

Belgium vs Romania Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 4/9 | Draw 10/3 | Away 11/2 Romania were superb value in their opening game of the tournament - a team intent on attack and one not afraid to have a pop from distance either. We knew this, but I remain surprised that they kept a clean sheet considering their defensive set-up. They conceded a low amount in qualifying but it should have been more based on the chances they allowed. How Belgium finished their opener without scoring is a near mystery, and they can't afford to be as wasteful as they were because three points is absolutely vital. You'd expect them to be leading in this game given the individual quality they possess and that should leave Romania chasing at times with this team seemingly having no interest in sitting back anyway. The 11/4 price on ROMANIA 5+ CORNERS therefore is an appealing bet. CLICK HERE to back Romania 5+ corners with Sky Bet Corner betting comes down to game state and style and this seems to tick both boxes. An attack-minded team as the outsiders pushes the line lower than it would be otherwise. Odds-against prices are still there on four, but I'm happy to gamble on the price differential for one more. After all, they took four despite leading in that game against Ukraine.