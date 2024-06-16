Football betting tips: Euro 2024 Wednesday 1pt Croatia -1 handicap vs Albania (14:00) at 7/5 (Unibet) 1.5pts Hungary to score vs Germany (17:00) at 10/11 (General) Thursday 2.5pts Benjamin Sesko to win 1+ fouls in Slovenia vs Serbia (14:00) at 8/11 (Betfair) 0.5pt Benjamin Sesko to win 2+ fouls in Slovenia vs Serbia (14:00) at 7/2 (Betfair) 1.5pts Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ total shot in Denmark vs England (17:00) at 11/10 (bet365) 1.5pts Spain 12+ fouls committed vs Italy (20:00) at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Friday and Saturday tips to follow... CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Round one wasn't the best for this column. I think some may have called it 'shit'. Hard to argue. Certainly, a 4pt loss wasn't the way I wanted to start things off. Anyway, there's a long way to go and plenty of matches to look at, so hopefully we can put to good use what we learned from matchday one to bag some profit in the second round of matches. Perhaps unsurprisingly, matchday two has historically delivered more draws (32%) than matchdays one (27%) and three (12%). Teams who entered the group stage as second or third favourites to advance and won their opener look to consolidate and confirm their place in the knockouts with a point, while teams who lost their opener know a second successive defeat will likely see them eliminated, and a point takes it to the final game. Something to bear in mind if you are thinking of playing teams to win.

There were plenty of positives for Croatia from their group opener, even if they did lose 3-0. Spain are a good team, and Croatia caused them problems, even in the first half when most of the damage was done - a good sign ahead of a must-win game against the Group C underdog. They must tighten up defensively in general, but maybe not for this one. That's because Albania are extremely limited in attack. They ranked dead last of all 24 teams to qualify for the tournament in terms of xGF per game (0.88), and backed that up with a 0.50 xG display in defeat to Italy. A Croatia clean sheet seems likely then, and given they may well need a wide-margin win if they are to have a chance of finishing second, backing CROATIA -1 HANDICAP appeals. The potential importance of finishing second compared to third could be with the difference between facing Switzerland or Portugal in the next round. CLICK HERE to back Croatia -1 handicap with Sky Bet Score prediction: Croatia 2-0 Albania (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

🗣️ Hungary striker Martin Adam: "The posts? Of course one or two get to me, I usually have a laugh about it."



"I was born this way, I have this body shape, I'm not saying that I was this big when I was born, but I have a basic, physique, genetics, I can't change that." 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/yE02xueq56 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 17, 2024

Yes, Germany were impressive in their opening 5-1 win, but they were playing Scotland. I was very vocal pre-tournament about how bad I think Scotland are - you can find that here - so I'm not going to get carried away with Germany's performance, and Hungary will be a much stiffer test. HUNGARY TO SCORE 1+ GOAL is 10/11 and that looks a bet worth taking. They showed flashes in defeat to Switzerland, and that result means they really could do with a result here if they are to qualify. Lucky for them, Germany have conceded in seven of Julian Nagelsmann's nine games in charge, and Hungary haven't been shut out since last June (11 matches). Plus, they have an absolute tank in Martin Adam to bring on to mix things up, who went viral after his introduction against Switzerland - see the above tweet. I'm happy to take the slightly shorter price on Hungary to score (10/11) as opposed to both teams to score (11/10) in case they do get an unlikely 1-0 win - just as they did in the Nations League the last time these sides met. CLICK HERE to back Hungary to score 1+ goal with Sky Bet Score prediction: Germany 3-1 Hungary (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Scotland vs Switzerland Wednesday 19th June, 20:00 - BBC One

Home 10/3 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/6 I was going to say 'Don't overcomplicate it. Switzerland to win is the bet here', but Joe Townsend made a very good case for the draw in his match preview, with a point suiting both. We have to expect a reaction from Steve Clarke's men, they have to batten down the hatches, right? Either way, I'm happy to swerve this game from a betting perspective. Score prediction: Scotland 0-2 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

This is an interestingly set up match, with Slovenia having collected a point against Denmark and Serbia losing to England. A draw doesn't really suit either, so we should see an open contest. There looks to be incredible value in backing BENJAMIN SESKO TO WIN FOULS though, and we're going to take both 1+ at 8/11 and 2+ at 7/2. The lanky forward is a real handful, with his hold-up play, dribbling ability and running in behind all difficult for opposing defenders to deal with. He was fouled four times in Slovenia's opener, while Serbia fouled England striker Harry Kane a whopping six times. Their defenders were very aggressive and physical, and there's no reason to anything but the same again here. CLICK HERE to back Benjamin Sesko to win 1+ fouls with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Benjamin Sesko to win 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Score prediction: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

I'm not going to abandon PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG. He once again got forward for Denmark, with his more defensive-minded midfield partner Morten Hjumland allowing him to get into advanced positions. He registered a shot from about seven yards out in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia, and he's 11/10 to fire just 1+ TOTAL SHOT in this game. Granted, England looked very solid defensively in the 1-0 win over Serbia, but Denmark have a bit more about them. If things go the same way as they did in that game, then the Three Lions will happily sit in and absorb pressure, increasing the chances of a shot from range from Hojbjerg, who has taken 1+ shot in eight of his last 11 international appearances, and in five of his last seven competitive internationals. His 13/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) price to score anytime appealed once again - the Spurs man has scored five his last 11 - but the price on just one shot is too good to turn down so we'll keep things simple. CLICK HERE to back Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ total shot with Sky Bet Score prediction: Denmark 1-2 England (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

When Spain have played a half-decent team under Luis de la Fuente, they've commited a ton of fouls. They really do live up to their nickname - La Furia Roja - playing furious, in-your-face football. Their foul lines for this game look very low, and definitely warrant an interest. We can back SPAIN 12+ FOULS at 11/10, and that'll do me. They have played seven decent-to-good teams across their last 15 internationals, and covered this line in all of them. They fouled Croatia 14 times in their opening group game, and in recent friendlies against Brazil (20) and Colombia (15), they didn't mess around. In the Nations League semi-final they fouled Thursday's opponents Italy a whopping 24 times in 90 minutes, before committing 15 against Croatia in the final. Expect similar here, and I wouldn't put anyone off taking higher lines, with 15+ available at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Spain 12+ fouls committed with Sky Bet Score prediction: Spain 2-1 Italy (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)