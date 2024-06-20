Football betting tips: Euro 2024 1pt Tomas Holes to be shown a card in Georgia vs Czechia at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Martin Dubravka to win Man of the Match in Slovakia vs Ukraine at 25/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Milan Skriniar to win Man of the Match in Slovakia vs Ukraine at 25/1 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Slovakia vs Ukraine odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre I tried to warn you about Slovakia and you all laughed at me. Tell you who else isn't laughing: Belgium. A combination of slack Belgian finishing and MARTIN DUBRAVKA's heroics resulted in one of the all-time great Euros shocks. Newcastle keeper made five saves, foiling an xG of 1.85, to win MAN OF THE MATCH and I think he is worth a punt to do so again.

After claiming those unlikely three points, a draw should see the Falcons into the knockouts for the second time in the nation's history. Like the Belgium display, I expect this one to be built on a valiant defensive showing. Francesco Calzona's side will still need a slice of fortune. If Ukraine's opening display is anything to go by, they will get it. The Blue and Yellow shouldn't have lost 3-0 but they were masters of their own downfall. Despite dominating possession, Romania picked them off pressing high on multiple occasions and with keeper Andriy Lunin at fault for at least one goal there is every chance Slovakia are presented with opportunities. By the same token as Dubravka, MILAN SKRINIAR is also worth a punt to win MAN OF THE MATCH at 25/1 with Sky Bet. I expect the skipper to put his body on the line with blocks, clearances and headers. In my head, Slovakia get a result and their captain typifies everything magnificent about their performance. Too much to ask?

Georgia vs Czechia odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre Turkey 3-1 Georgia was my favourite game of the tournament so far. It's hard to believe Georgia are the lowest ranked side in the tournament, with the scoreline flattering Turkey. Granted, the Crescent Stars started better but Georgia grew into the game and were desperately unlucky not to take at least one more of the five 'big chances' (xG greater than 0.30) they created. Although their tactics were pretty basic, they were effective. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia spearheaded a 3-5-1-1 but spent the majority of the game on the left where he drew the opposition towards him, creating space for his opponents.

The Napoli man completed three dribbles and drew three fouls which is why I fancy him to draw a booking against Czechia. At a whopping 15/2, TOMAS HOLES' price TO BE SHOWN A CARD stands out. The defender should start at right centre-back meaning he will be Kvaratskhelia's direct opponent. He only has one card in 29 appearances for his nation, which obviously is not ideal, but this bet is about the match-up.