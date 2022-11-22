Sporting Life
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds: Sporting favourites after Manchester United split

By Sporting Life
18:17 · TUE November 22, 2022

Sporting are the 2/1 favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Manchester United through mutual agreement.

United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a settlement with the player to terminate his contract. That development comes just a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

After his old club, Chelsea are the second-favourites to sign the striker, with 'Any MLS Club' next on the odds available with Sky Bet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Next Permanent Club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sporting - 7/4
  • Chelsea - 9/4
  • Any MLS Club - 4/1
  • Bayern Munich - 7/1
  • PSG, Real Madrid - 8/1
  • 14/1 bar

Odds correct at 1810 GMT (22/11/22)

Manchester United's statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
CLICK HERE TO READ: Are Portugal better off without Ronaldo

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United for a second spell last year but he had fallen out of favour this season under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese issued his own statement which read: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

