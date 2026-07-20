Lionel Messi had been an overwhelming 1/8 favourite to win Player of the Tournament award before kick-off, but it was Rodri — available at 5/1 on the day and a 40/1 outsider before the semi-finals — who was chosen by FIFA's Technical Study Group, a panel comprising former players, elite coaches, technical directors and analysts.

In hindsight, Rodri's triumph may not be quite as surprising. The panel was led by former Arsenal manager and football purist Arsene Wenger, now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, who repeatedly praised Luis de la Fuente's Spain throughout the tournament.

The result has had a significant impact on the Ballon d'Or market. Before Argentina's disappointing display in New York, Messi was generally priced between even money and 6/4 to claim a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or. He has since drifted to around 3/1, and even bigger with some firms, although that reaction may prove excessive.

Some bookmakers still make Messi the favourite, while others have Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane at the head of the market at around 2/1.

Rodri is consistently available between 3/1 and 7/2, but there is far less consensus over Kylian Mbappe. The France captain can be backed at anything from 7/2 to 14/1 depending on the bookmaker.

Unlike previous years, there was no standout performer in European club football last season, meaning World Cup performances are likely to carry far greater weight in this year's voting.

That strengthens Messi's case despite spending the season with Inter Miami in MLS. At 39, he inspired an otherwise ordinary Argentina side to the World Cup final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. Among those contributions were the decisive passes for both goals in the closing stages of a dramatic semi-final victory over England.

Messi narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot after Mbappe scored twice in France's chaotic 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place play-off, before also losing the Golden Ball to Rodri.

The Ballon d'Or is decided by a much broader voting process than the Golden Ball. One football journalist from each of the top 100 nations in the FIFA rankings casts votes for their top 10 players, with points awarded according to finishing position.

This could also represent the final realistic opportunity for either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to add to their remarkable Ballon d'Or collections. Between 2008 and 2023, the pair won the award 13 times in 15 editions.

There is also recent precedent for World Cup success shaping the outcome. After Argentina lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, Messi went on to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.