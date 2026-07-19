Kylian Mbappe pips Lionel Messi to win World Cup Golden Boot for second time

It delivered healthy returns for any followers of Jake Osgathorpe's outright selections, with Mbappe advised each-way at 6/1 pre-tournament.

The France captain is the first player to win the award at two World Cups, defending the crown he took in Qatar four years ago.

His two goals in France's 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place play-off was ultimately the difference between him and Lionel Messi, who ended the tournament with eight goals, failing to add to his tally in the World Cup final - Argentina did not have a shot against Spain until the 117th minute.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham and Norway striker Erling Haaland finished joint-third in the Golden Boot standings with seven goals each, while France's Ousmane Dembele and England captain Harry Kane both scored six.

Mbappe is now also top of the World Cup's all-time scoring charts with 22 goals, one ahead of Messi who has surely played his last ever game at the tournament.