Rodri wins Golden Ball, Pau Cubarsi and Unai Simon take Young Player of Tournament and Golden Glove

The midfielder was at the heart of another major tournament triumph, especially coming to life in the knockout stage.

He was again his team's standout player in Sunday's World Cup final as they beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

Spain also dominated the individual awards. Nineteen-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi was named Young Player of the Tournament after an outstanding breakthrough campaign, while goalkeeper Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove.

Cubarsi played a key role in a Spain defence that conceded just one goal throughout the tournament and allowed only 10 shots on target across their seven matches.

Simon's commanding performances behind that back line saw him keep six clean sheets on the way to lifting the trophy and quieten any lingering suggestions that Arsenal keeper David Raya should have been the man between the sticks.