Rodri wins Golden Ball, Pau Cubarsi and Unai Simon take Young Player of Tournament and Golden Glove

Rodri completed a memorable summer by winning the Golden Ball, adding the award to the Player of the Tournament prize he claimed after helping Spain win Euro 2024.
The midfielder was at the heart of another major tournament triumph, especially coming to life in the knockout stage.
He was again his team's standout player in Sunday's World Cup final as they beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.
Spain also dominated the individual awards. Nineteen-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi was named Young Player of the Tournament after an outstanding breakthrough campaign, while goalkeeper Unai Simon claimed the Golden Glove.
Cubarsi played a key role in a Spain defence that conceded just one goal throughout the tournament and allowed only 10 shots on target across their seven matches.
Simon's commanding performances behind that back line saw him keep six clean sheets on the way to lifting the trophy and quieten any lingering suggestions that Arsenal keeper David Raya should have been the man between the sticks.
Rodri's Golden Ball success was perhaps the biggest surprise of the awards.
Lionel Messi had been the odds-on favourite heading into the final after inspiring Argentina's run to the showpiece with a series of outstanding displays at the grand old age of 39.
However, Rodri's consistency throughout the tournament, combined with his influence in midfield as Spain controlled games on their way to lifting the trophy, ultimately proved decisive.
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