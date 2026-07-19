Spain beat Argentina in World Cup final as Ferran Torres clinches 1-0 extra-time win

Having arrived in North America as European champions and among the tournament favourites, Spain capped another outstanding campaign by beating the defending champions 1-0 in New York to add the World Cup to the Euro 2024 title they won two years ago.

It meant followers of Jake Osgathorpe's outright selection fell agonisingly short, with Argentina advised at 10/1 each-way pre-tournament.

Luis de la Fuente's side were comfortably the better team throughout, dominating possession and creating the only meaningful chances. Argentina, chasing a second consecutive World Cup crown under Lionel Messi, failed to register a single shot until the 117th minute.

For a team so close to retaining the trophy, Argentina resorted to fouling, delaying play and breaking up Spain's rhythm for much of the contest, turning what had promised to be a classic into a scrappy and stop-start final.

They finished the match with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off in stoppage time at the end of normal time for a second yellow card, a dismissal that handed Spain an even greater advantage heading into extra time.

Spain continued to press for the breakthrough. Nico Williams was denied by Emiliano Martinez with a fine header before later having the ball in the net, only for the goal to be ruled out after Mikel Merino was adjudged to have fouled Nicolas Otamendi in the build-up.

The decisive moment finally arrived in the 106th minute. Williams cushioned a header into the path of Torres, who fired emphatically past Martinez from close range to give Spain the lead they had deserved all evening.

Argentina had shown their resilience throughout the knockout stages, coming from behind to beat both Egypt and England, and threw everyone forward in the closing minutes in search of another dramatic escape. This time, however, Spain held firm to secure a famous victory and lift the men's World Cup for the second time in their history.