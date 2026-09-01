What is the greatest comeback in darts history?

There have been many herculean comebacks in the history of darts and Paul Nicholson looks back through the annals of time to pick his favourite in his latest column.

When we talk about darting comebacks, we initially think of dramatic victories from the jaws of defeat. Back from the brink Many would point to Adrian Lewis coming back from 5-1 down in the infamous ‘breezegate’ semi-final at the 2012 PDC World Championship against James Wade, while others would instead pick out Andy Hamilton’s Houdini act against Simon Whitlock in the 2011 World Matchplay quarter-finals. That, for me, is more miraculous because in leg play situations like this, there is no room for error. Not to take anything away from Lewis at all because he still had to overcome a lot of pressure from a perilous situation but he didn’t have to win a sustained run of legs like Hamilton. Comebacks in set play are way more likely and we have seen plenty down the years, most recently when Rob Cross stunned Chris Dobey from 4-0 down in the 2024 World Championship quarters. Hamilton was trailing 15-8 and Whitlock just needed one more leg to reach the semi-finals. It was effectively over. But as we know, there's no such thing as a sure thing in sport.

PDC World Matchplay 2011 - Quarter Finals - Hamilton vs Whitlock AMAZING COMEBACK

Hamilton ridiculously won nine legs in a row to win 17-15 and considering that he hasn't really won anything of massive note, that’s probably the biggest talking point in his entire career. There will be a few readers who think Scott Waites coming back from 8-0 down to beat James Wade in the Grand Slam of Darts final many years ago was a bigger comeback but at that point, they hadn’t even played a third of the best of 31 legs match. Hamilton had no margin for error whatsoever. The only time he had any wiggle room came at 15-15 when they entered the tie-break situation but even then Whitlock didn’t manage another leg. Whitlock did bounce back from this heartbreaking defeat to become a major champion at the 2012 European Championship – and a year later he’d pull off his only incredible comeback to deny Jamie Caven from 9-3 down. Whitlock won the next seven legs to keep his hopes of defending his title alive but Jamie was never really the same after that.

PDC European Darts Championship 2013 - Quarter Finals - Whitlock vs Caven

At the time Caven had won seven PDC titles and was regarded as one of the best players in an era where it was hard to pick up that many. In my mind he’s one of the most underestimated players of the last 20 years and that weekend could have been the time where he finally got his hands on a major. When Whitlock took out 146 to win the game, he’s probably not celebrated that much in his career before – despite having an injured ankle at the time!

The ultimate comeback However, when you ask me what the greatest comeback in darts is, then I bypass all those unforgettable matches and instead think about one particular legend. And that’s Jocky Wilson. What he did wasn't a comeback across 20 legs or seven sets. It was a comeback across seven years of his career. When he won the world title in 1982, Jocky was a cult hero. His picture had famously appeared on Top of the Pops with Dexys Midnight Runners, people knew him from Bullseye and he was a genuine celebrity. We have to remember that being world champion in those days didn't automatically give you limousines and first-class travel. These guys could still be struggling for a living, going from place to place, exhibition to exhibition, and that lifestyle took its toll. By 1987, John Lowe was beating Eric Bristow for the world title and the question with Jocky was almost: where is he? He was in obscurity. People didn't really know what he was up to and you could easily have thought he was going to become one of those one-time world champions we reference years later and say: "Oh, what happened to him?" Then, in 1989, he turned up at Lakeside.