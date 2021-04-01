James Wade to play darts right handed? The Machine considers switching after incredible practice results

Newly-crowned UK Open champion and world number four James Wade will be unveiling a surprise Ronnie O Sullivan style approach when he returns to TV screens this summer - by playing with the opposite hand.

The multiple major champion, who is only the second player after Phil Taylor to win TV titles across three decades, has locked himself away after his recent tournament success in order to fulfil a pledge to his sponsors – and believes the results could be extraordinary.

The former mechanic, nicknamed the Machine, will be introducing right hand drive into his own operating manual when he next takes to the stage after a plea from his sponsors.

He told Sporting Life Darts: “During the darts the TV camera is always on the left hand side of the player, meaning you can often see the whole shirt of a right hander, where a lefty can be more obscured.

“After the UK Open win, Jewson said that it had been the perfect start to the partnership and the only thing other thing they could ask for is for me to become right handed so the logo can be seen the entire time.

“It got me thinking, so I started practicing and I was really pleasantly surprised at the results – I went from barely being able to hit the board to performing consistently very quickly.

“I probably won’t play entire matches with my right hand, but I will maybe just switch for high profile legs that will appear in highlights and on social media and video clips.

“My aim is to be the first ever player to win a TV Major with both my left and my right hand.”