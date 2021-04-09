Premier League Darts: Night five predictions, betting tips, acca, order of play and TV time

The standings are pretty congested as you might expect after just four nights of the new season that has already produced two nine-dart finishes and plenty of unpredictable results.

Tonight is the last night of action until the Premier League resumes on April 19 so they'll all be looking to sign off with a moral-boosting victory ahead of a much-needed break...

Premier League Night Five: April 9

Gary Anderson (7/4) v Jonny Clayton (11/10), draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 9-1 (TV:2-0)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-0 (TV: 0-0)

Last Meeting: 6-4 (Players Championship, July 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 46-7 (TV: 15-2)

PDC Titles this season: 0-3 (TV: 0-1)

Wednesday's nine-dart hero Jonny Clayton looked as though he was heading for an unbeaten first week in the Premier League until he reminded everyone that too is prone to producing a below-par display out of nowhere.

After posting two averages of 105 either side of a creditable mark of 98 in his opening three games, he slumped to a relatively surprising 7-3 defeat at the hands of Rob Cross with an average of 96. Now that's hardly shabby but he missed 13 of his 16 darts at doubles compared to hitting seven out of nine the previous night!

I'd say this was just a blip in what has been an incredible year for the Ferret so far and you should expect to see him back on it against Gary Anderson, who has been nothing more than steady so far, with all his averages ranging between 97 and 99.

The head-to-head record looks pretty ominous but they haven't met since Clayton found another level to his game and this is an ideal opportunity to even up the score a little. His Player Performance targets below are very tame considering what he's been doing on the dart board and the toughest part will be the win.

Predicted Scoreline: 4-7

Suggested Bet: Jonny Clayton to win the match, score over 2.5 180s and checkout over 80.5 at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

Peter Wright (4/6) v Rob Cross (7/2), draw (11/4)

Head to Head: 9-10, 2 draws (TV: 6-5, 2 draws)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-0 (TV: 1-0)

Last Meeting: 6-2 (Players Championship, July 2020)

Career PDC Titles: 35-9 (TV: 8-4)

PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

Predicted Scoreline : 7-5

: 7-5 Suggested Bet: Match to have over 10.5 legs, highest checkout to be over 102.5 and over 4.5 total 180s at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Michael van Gerwen (8/13) v Nathan Aspinall (3/1), draw (7/2)

Head to Head : 6-4 (TV: 3-1)

: 6-4 (TV: 3-1) Meetings since start of 2020 : 3-2 (TV: 2-1)

: 3-2 (TV: 2-1) Last Meeting : 6-5 (European Darts Grand Prix, October 2020)

: 6-5 (European Darts Grand Prix, October 2020) Career PDC Titles : 138-5 (TV: 55-2)

: 138-5 (TV: 55-2) PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Predicted Scoreline : 5-7

: 5-7 Suggested Bet: Aspinall to win the match at 10/3 (Betfred, bet365)

James Wade (2/7) v Glen Durrant (6/1), draw (5/1)

Head to Head : 3-1 (TV: 2-1)

: 3-1 (TV: 2-1) Meetings since start of 2020 : 3-0 (TV: 2-0)

: 3-0 (TV: 2-0) Last Meeting : 5-2 (Grand Slam of Darts, November 2020)

: 5-2 (Grand Slam of Darts, November 2020) Career PDC Titles : 38-3 (TV: 11-1)

: 38-3 (TV: 11-1) PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 1-0)

Predicted Scoreline: 6-6

Suggested Bet: Glen Durrant (+2.5 legs) on the handicap at 7/4 (General)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10) v Jose de Sousa (7/4), draw (3/1)

Head to Head : 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-1 (TV: 0-0) Meetings since start of 2020 : 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

: 0-0 (TV: 0-0) Last Meeting : 5-7 (Players Championship, June 2019)

: 5-7 (Players Championship, June 2019) Career PDC Titles : 1-4 (TV: 1-1)

: 1-4 (TV: 1-1) PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

Predicted Scoreline : 5-7

: 5-7 Suggested Bets: Over 7.5 180s at 11/10 (William Hill) & Jose De Sousa to win the match, score over 3.5 180s and checkout over 76.5 at 7/2 (Sky Bet)

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Dimitri Van den Bergh P 4 W 2 D 2 L 0 LegD +9 Pts 6 Nathan Aspinall P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 LegD +5 Pts 5 Michael van Gerwen P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 LegD +5 Pts 5 Jonny Clayton P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 LegD +4 Pts 5 Rob Cross P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 LegD +4 Pts 5 Gary Anderson P 4 W 2 D 1 L 1 LegD +4 Pts 5 Peter Wright P 4 W 1 D 2 L 1 LegD -2 Pts 4 James Wade P 4 W 1 D 1 L 2 LegD -3 Pts 3 Jose de Sousa P 4 W 0 D 2 L 2 LegD -6 Pts 2 Glen Durrant P 4 W 0 D 0 L 4 LegD -20 Pts 0

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

