It's the final night of the regular season and there's two issues to be decided - the league leaders' bonus of £25,000 and, more importantly, who secures the last available play-off spot.

The latter all boils down to the winner takes all clash between Jonny Clayton and Dimitri Van den Bergh - although the Ferret will progress with a draw - while Michael van Gerwen is in pole position ahead of Nathan Aspinall to finish on top of the standings for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Premier League Night 16: May 27

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Maximum of 14 legs

Gary Anderson (11/8) v James Wade (11/8), draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 34-17, 5 draws (TV: 16-10, 5 draws)

Meetings since start of 2020: 1-0, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)

Last Meeting: 6-6 (Premier League Night One, April 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 46-38 (TV: 15-11)

PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

Premier League Average this season: 97.57 – 98.63

Premier League 180’s this season: 55-37

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 11-13 (High Finish: 156 – 161)

Premier League checkout percentage: 38.35% - 49.71%

Premier League Position: 8th-7th (13-13)

Premier League leg difference: -11 / -5

Nathan Aspinall (6/4) v Jose de Sousa (5/4), draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw)

Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1, 1 draw (TV: 0-1, 1 draw)

Last Meeting: 6-6 (Premier League Night Four, April 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 5-4 (TV: 2-1)

PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 97.61 – 99.57

Premier League 180’s this season: 57-78

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 13-4 (High Finish: 161 – 141)

Premier League checkout percentage: 43.67% - 42.29%

Premier League Position: 2nd-3rd (19-18)

Premier League leg difference: +20 / +15

Peter Wright (9/4) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5), draw (7/2)

Head to Head: 20-63, 2 draws (TV: 6-34, 2 draws)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-4 (TV: 1-2)

Last Meeting: 2-7 (Premier League Night Two, April 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 35-138 (TV: 8-55)

PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

Premier League Average this season: 96.33 – 98.35

Premier League 180’s this season: 44-36

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 11-20 (High Finish: 161 – 148)

Premier League checkout percentage: 42.86% - 41.31%

Premier League Position: 6th-1st (15-21)

Premier League leg difference: -6 / +22

Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10) v Jonny Clayton (7/4), draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 4-1 (TV: 3-1)

Meetings since start of 2020: 2-0 (TV: 2-0)

Last Meeting: 7-3 (Premier League Night Six, April 2021)

Career PDC Titles: 2-7 (TV: 1-2)

PDC Titles this season: 1-3 (TV: 0-1)

Premier League Average this season: 100.06 – 98.85

Premier League 180’s this season: 66-50

Premier League 100+ checkouts: 15-12 (High Finish: 164 – 150)

Premier League checkout percentage: 40.83% - 37.34%

Premier League Position: 5th-4th (16-16)

Premier League leg difference: +2 / +5

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Michael van Gerwen P 15 W 9 D 3 L 3 LegD +22 Pts 21 Nathan Aspinall P 15 W 7 D 5 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 19 Jose de Sousa P 15 W 7 D 4 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 18 Jonny Clayton P 15 W 7 D 2 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 16 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 15 W 6 D 4 L 5 LegD +2 Pts 16 Peter Wright P 15 W 6 D 3 L 6 LegD -6 Pts 15 James Wade P 15 W 4 D 5 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 13 Gary Anderson P 15 W 5 D 3 L 7 LegD -11 Pts 13 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

