Our match-by-match guide for Thursday's Unibet Premier League Darts fixtures includes statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
It's the final night of the regular season and there's two issues to be decided - the league leaders' bonus of £25,000 and, more importantly, who secures the last available play-off spot.
The latter all boils down to the winner takes all clash between Jonny Clayton and Dimitri Van den Bergh - although the Ferret will progress with a draw - while Michael van Gerwen is in pole position ahead of Nathan Aspinall to finish on top of the standings for the eighth time in nine seasons.
Premier League Night 16: May 27
Gary Anderson (11/8) v James Wade (11/8), draw (3/1)
- Head to Head: 34-17, 5 draws (TV: 16-10, 5 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 1-0, 1 draw (TV: 1-0, 1 draw)
- Last Meeting: 6-6 (Premier League Night One, April 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 46-38 (TV: 15-11)
- PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)
- Premier League Average this season: 97.57 – 98.63
- Premier League 180’s this season: 55-37
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 11-13 (High Finish: 156 – 161)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 38.35% - 49.71%
- Premier League Position: 8th-7th (13-13)
- Premier League leg difference: -11 / -5
Nathan Aspinall (6/4) v Jose de Sousa (5/4), draw (3/1)
- Head to Head: 1-1, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1, 1 draw (TV: 0-1, 1 draw)
- Last Meeting: 6-6 (Premier League Night Four, April 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 5-4 (TV: 2-1)
- PDC Titles this season: 0-1 (TV: 0-0)
- Premier League Average this season: 97.61 – 99.57
- Premier League 180’s this season: 57-78
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 13-4 (High Finish: 161 – 141)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 43.67% - 42.29%
- Premier League Position: 2nd-3rd (19-18)
- Premier League leg difference: +20 / +15
Peter Wright (9/4) v Michael van Gerwen (4/5), draw (7/2)
- Head to Head: 20-63, 2 draws (TV: 6-34, 2 draws)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 2-4 (TV: 1-2)
- Last Meeting: 2-7 (Premier League Night Two, April 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 35-138 (TV: 8-55)
- PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)
- Premier League Average this season: 96.33 – 98.35
- Premier League 180’s this season: 44-36
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 11-20 (High Finish: 161 – 148)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 42.86% - 41.31%
- Premier League Position: 6th-1st (15-21)
- Premier League leg difference: -6 / +22
Dimitri Van den Bergh (11/10) v Jonny Clayton (7/4), draw (3/1)
- Head to Head: 4-1 (TV: 3-1)
- Meetings since start of 2020: 2-0 (TV: 2-0)
- Last Meeting: 7-3 (Premier League Night Six, April 2021)
- Career PDC Titles: 2-7 (TV: 1-2)
- PDC Titles this season: 1-3 (TV: 0-1)
- Premier League Average this season: 100.06 – 98.85
- Premier League 180’s this season: 66-50
- Premier League 100+ checkouts: 15-12 (High Finish: 164 – 150)
- Premier League checkout percentage: 40.83% - 37.34%
- Premier League Position: 5th-4th (16-16)
- Premier League leg difference: +2 / +5
2021 Premier League Darts Table
- Michael van Gerwen P 15 W 9 D 3 L 3 LegD +22 Pts 21
- Nathan Aspinall P 15 W 7 D 5 L 3 LegD +20 Pts 19
- Jose de Sousa P 15 W 7 D 4 L 4 LegD +15 Pts 18
- Jonny Clayton P 15 W 7 D 2 L 6 LegD +5 Pts 16
- Dimitri Van den Bergh P 15 W 6 D 4 L 5 LegD +2 Pts 16
- Peter Wright P 15 W 6 D 3 L 6 LegD -6 Pts 15
- James Wade P 15 W 4 D 5 L 6 LegD -5 Pts 13
- Gary Anderson P 15 W 5 D 3 L 7 LegD -11 Pts 13
- Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED)
- Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)
- The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided
- Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.
- When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.
