Premier League Darts: Night 14 predictions, betting tips, acca, statistics, order of play and TV time

Our match-by-match guide for Tuesday's Unibet Premier League Darts fixtures includes statistics, predictions, best bets and an acca.
With just three rounds of regular season matches remaining, the race for the play-offs is now realistically between six of the remaining eight players with James Wade mathematically eliminated and Peter Wright all but certain to follow him, while Gary Anderson is also on the brink of bowing out.
Only two points separate new leader Nathan Aspinall and fifth-placed Dimitri Van den Bergh so it say we're facing a photo finish is an understatement...
The last time I was starting to get carried away about the prospect of my 22/1 title tip Nathan Aspinall lifting the trophy, he lost two matches in a row before the recent break to put him right back in the thick of the play-off race.
But he banished those memories in style with a fired up 8-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen to climb to the summit - albeit on legs difference - and the most encouraging aspect of the performance was that his average of 96 was well below the best we've seen from him this season.
The same could be said of MVG, of course, but in a tense, crucial fixture in front of a live crowd for the first time in what has felt like years, he held it together much better in key legs and put destiny firmly in his hands.
Although he's only two points ahead of fifth-placed Dimitri Van den Bergh with three games to go, he could all but seal a play-off spot tonight if he beats James Wade and the Belgian suffers defeat to Peter Wright, when you consider how big the legs difference margin will then subsequently become. It's currently 15.
Wade has nothing to play for after losing 8-4 to Wright last night left him mathematically out of the race although it would be naive to dismiss his chances solely for that reason as the lack of pressure can quite easily work as an advantage.
However, Aspinall's checkout percentage of 57% and two 120 checkouts last nights is a sign of a player who can cope in these situations and don't forget how well he fought last season to seal a play-off spot on his debut despite it going right down to the wire.
He's already been there, done that, so I'm confident he can go for the jugular tonight for another crucial victory. Having been so clinical this season and hit 49 maximums, those Player Performance targets below should be fairly routine to lift the odds to 2/1.
One of the biggest shocks for me last night was Jose de Sousa only hitting three 180s!
Nevertheless his relative lack of maximum making didn't stop the Special One entertaining the crowd with a 100 average in an 8-6 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh that lifts him into the top four and pushes the Belgian out of it.
De Sousa is now 10 180s short of equalling Gary Anderson's record for most maximums in a single season but his only real focus is finishing in the play-offs and if he can beat another shining debutant tonight he'll be almost there.
The head-to-head record doesn't make good reading for De Sousa, losing six of their seven meetings including all five that have happened this year.
All three televised matches at the 2020 European Championship (10-6), 2021 Masters (6-5) and this season's reverse Premier League fixture (7-3) have gone the way of the Ferret but in those last two of those, De Sousa averaged 101.29 and 108.48!
In fact he also averaged 105 and 104 in their two most recent floor matches as well and couldn't even earn a match dart so it's not as if he's doing too much wrong at all.
They are the only players who have a tournament average of over 100 this season - with Clayton edging it with 100.25 - while De Sousa has hit 69 of their combined 115 maximums, so we should see some fireworks in this fixture, especially after both maintained their momentums with 100+ averages last night.
Clayton thrashed Anderson 8-1 with an imperious display of consistently high scoring and clinical finishing (57%) and his three maximums would have been a lot higher had Anderson forced more legs.
Hard to call a winner but I'm going to side with De Sousa to get the victory his performances against Clayton have deserved but I'm heading for 180s market where you can get 11/8 on their being over 10.5 in the match.
Gary Anderson is drinking in last chance saloon tonight and nothing short of victory over the predictably inconsistent Michael van Gerwen will keep his play-off chances alive.
And unfortunately for the Flying Scotsman, MVG is now 'due' one of his brilliant performances after producing a very mediocre one against Nathan Aspinall last night.
Saying that any player or team is 'due' a certain kind of performance is usually as reliable as putting your usually finger in the air but just check out his Premier League match averages this year: 100.16, 92.16, 107.58, 90.91, 99.71, 87.63, 98.25, 104.72, 91.01, 110, 95.83, 107.44 and 96.68.
Even if he is now 'due' a 100+ average to bounce back, it may have to be one of his thrillingly high ones in a rollercoaster season to defeat Anderson, who has now produced three of his own in a row to suggest there's a lot of life in the old dog yet.
Sure he lost 8-1 last night but he averaged 104.48 compared to Clayton's 101.24 and of his seven misses to win a leg, four were at the bullseye to complete checkouts of 81, 121 (x2) and 124 while another was at tops when trying to take out 70.
It was a misleading scoreline that could have been a lot lot closer.
Anderson's previous two averages before the break were 104.63 in an 8-3 victory over Peter Wright and 107.85 in beating Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-4 so at least he managed to pick the scoring up where he left off.
I am tempted to go for Anderson to win and also hit the most 180s at 3/1 but considering he's a best of 13/5 just to pick up the two points, I'll play a little safer.
