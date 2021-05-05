Premier League Darts: Night 10 predictions, betting tips, acca, statistics, order of play and TV time

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

After a two-week break, the eight remaining Premier League players return to the familiar surroundings of the Marshall Arena for three more successive nights of action but thankfully this will be the last cluster of fixture without fans.

The current standings - without the eliminated Rob Cross and Glen Durrant - looks extremely congested below table-topping Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh but they both know a run of bad results and their play-off chances will be as much in the air as everyone else. So let's run through tonight's matches...

Premier League Night 10: May 5

TV Coverage: Sky Sports (1900 BST)

Sky Sports (1900 BST) Format: Maximum of 14 legs

Jonny Clayton (6/5) v James Wade (9/5), Draw (19/5)

Head to Head: 8-6 (TV: 3-1)

8-6 (TV: 3-1) Meetings since start of 2020: 3-1 (TV: 1-1)

3-1 (TV: 1-1) Last Meeting: 7-2 (Premier League 2021, April)

7-2 (Premier League 2021, April) Career PDC Titles: 7-38 (TV: 3-11)

7-38 (TV: 3-11) PDC Titles this season: 3-1 (TV: 1-1)

3-1 (TV: 1-1) Premier League Average this season: 101.13 - 98.23

101.13 - 98.23 Premier League 180’s this season: 34 - 21

34 - 21 Premier League 100+ checkouts: 5 - 9 (High Finish: 141 – 152)

5 - 9 (High Finish: 141 – 152) Premier League checkout percentage: 40.11% - 50.98%

40.11% - 50.98% Premier League Position: 5th – 4th (10 Pts – 10 Pts)

5th – 4th (10 Pts – 10 Pts) Premier League leg difference: +2 / +7

Jonny Clayton and James Wade have presumably enjoyed a couple of weeks rest and practice since we last saw them in Premier League action as they both opted against competing in the more recent Super Series in Germany.

The Machine may sit one place higher than Clayton in fourth by virtue of leg difference but from an average perspective it's the Welshman who remains the top performer out of everyone else this season with an average of 101.13, with Wade's 98.23 putting him fifth.

However, that is quite misleading to take at face value when you consider that Wade's last four averages of 104.01, 105.76, 105.29 and 102.93 make him the form man from that perspective even though he did lose to Jose de Sousa and draw with Dimitri Van den Bergh in that run.

His 105.76 average came in 7-2 victory over Clayton, who managed a mark of 103.23 himself, and that was in spite of missing 13 of his 20 darts at doubles, while the Ferret only managed four attempts!

The break in the season probably came at the wrong time for Wade but his odds of 9/5 still look pretty big if he can pick up where he left off.

Given how impressive both players have been - with Clayton particularly strong on 180s and Wade managing more 100+ checkouts than anyone else with nine - I'm also tempted by Sky Bet's Match Action market where you can get 6/4 on there being over 12.5 legs, a high checkout of over 105.5 and more than 5.5 180s.

Scoreline Prediction: 5-8

5-8 Suggested bet: Wade to win at 9/5 (General) and Match to have over 12.5 legs, highest checkout to be over 105.5 and over 5.5 total 180s at 6/4 (Sky Bet)

Jose De Sousa (10/11) v Gary Anderson (15/8), Draw (7/2)

Head to Head: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

0-1 (TV: 0-1) Meetings since start of 2020: 0-1 (TV: 0-1)

0-1 (TV: 0-1) Last Meeting: 5-7 (Premier League 2021, April)

5-7 (Premier League 2021, April) Career PDC Titles: 4-46 (TV: 1-15)

4-46 (TV: 1-15) PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

1-0 (TV: 0-0) Premier League Average this season: 86.55 - 96.52

86.55 - 96.52 Premier League 180’s this season: 50 - 33

50 - 33 Premier League 100+ checkouts: 3 - 5 (High Finish: 141 – 156)

3 - 5 (High Finish: 141 – 156) Premier League checkout percentage: 43.28% - 37.83%

43.28% - 37.83% Premier League Position: 6th – 8th (9 Pts – 8 Pts)

6th – 8th (9 Pts – 8 Pts) Premier League leg difference: 0 / -4

Jose de Sousa's debut Premier League campaign has been nothing short of blockbusting so most of us are still scratching our heads as to why he's only sixth in the table!

A nine-dart finish, a whopping 50 maximums and an overall average of 100 certainly puts him top of the entertainment charts and if he can turn more of these performances into victories then hopefully he'll make the play-offs and get the fans off their seats.

He's obviously not played in front of UK fans much since setting the world of darts alight over the past 18 months or so with his unique brand of play so it'll be interesting to see how he fares in the final cluster of matches but for the time being we can expect much more of what we've seen so far in the behind closed doors environment.

Since drawing 6-6 with Peter Wright on Judgement Night, the Special One played phenomenally well at the recent Super Series in Germany, winning a Players Championship title on the opening day thanks to four 100+ averages including an astonishing 114 in the final against Luke Humphries.

He topped that with a mark of 117 during a victory over Jermaine Wattimena the very next day only to fall short to Michael Smith in the quarter-finals but overall he'll be brimming with confidence.

Gary Anderson didn't travel to Germany and unless he's rediscovered his magic touch on the practice board then I can only see this match going one way, even though the Flying Scotsman won the reverse fixture 7-5 on night two when de Sousa was finding his feet in the competition.

Anderson hasn't managed a 100+ average yet and his last two of 91.16 and 88.35 resulting in defeats to Dimitri Van den Bergh (7-5) and Nathan Aspinall (7-2).

De Sousa to win with the most 180s therefore seems the most logical way to go at 13/8.

Scoreline Prediction: 8-5

8-5 Suggested bet: Jose de Sousa to win and hit most 180s at 13/8 (Sky Bet)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (9/5) v Michael van Gerwen (13/10), Draw (19/5)

Head to Head: 1-6, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw)

1-6, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw) Meetings since start of 2020: 0-0, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw)

0-0, 1 draw (TV: 0-0, 1 draw) Last Meeting: 6-6 (Premier League 2021, April)

6-6 (Premier League 2021, April) Career PDC Titles: 2-138 (TV: 1-55)

2-138 (TV: 1-55) PDC Titles this season: 1-0 (TV: 0-0)

1-0 (TV: 0-0) Premier League Average this season: 98.38 - 96.9

98.38 - 96.9 Premier League 180’s this season: 41 - 20

41 - 20 Premier League 100+ checkouts: 8 - 8 (High Finish: 164 – 148)

8 - 8 (High Finish: 164 – 148) Premier League checkout percentage: 41.97% - 37.16%

41.97% - 37.16% Premier League Position: 2nd – 3rd (13 Pts – 11 Pts)

2nd – 3rd (13 Pts – 11 Pts) Premier League leg difference: +14 / +8

This is the first time Michael van Gerwen has been odds-against to win a match in the Premier League this season and this could be an opportunity to catch him on one of his explosive nights.

The Dutchman's performances have been a real rollercoaster ride of inconsistency and so far his match averages read 100.16, 92.16, 107.58, 90.91, 99.71, 87.63, 98.25, 104.72 and 91.01. We really don't know what we're going to get and I don't think even he knows either.

The days of him averaging 100+ in every single match of the 2017 season seems a distant memory now but he's still able to produce some high octane darts at any given moment which is why he's third in the table and just two points adrift of Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall.

That said, Van Gerwen was well below his best during the four Super Series events in Germany last week, winning just five of his nine match, failing to go beyond the last 16 on any day and only managing a single 100+ average.

By contrast Van den Bergh backed up a consistently strong week by winning his maiden Players Championship title thanks to an 8-7 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the final while he'd also averages comfortably above 100 in four of his matches.

So all things considered you may feel Van den Bergh is better value at 9/5 than MVG at 13/10 but the Belgian has thrown in a few lacklustre performances in the Premier League - including an average of 87 in a 7-5 victory over Gary Anderson - so we can't get carried away with his lofty position.

One area Van den Bergh is far superior this season is 180s having thrown 41 of them compared to the Dutchman's 20 so I'm going to include that in an alternative double with the MVG win at 9/4

Scoreline Prediction: 6-8

6-8 Suggested bet: Van Gerwen to win and Van den Bergh to throw most 180s at 9/4 (Sky Bet)

Peter Wright (11/10) v Nathan Aspinall (7/4), Draw (3/1)

Head to Head: 4-6 (TV: 2-3)

4-6 (TV: 2-3) Meetings since start of 2020: 3-4 (TV: 2-2)

3-4 (TV: 2-2) Last Meeting: 3-7 (Premier League 2021, April)

3-7 (Premier League 2021, April) Career PDC Titles: 35-5 (TV: 8-2)

35-5 (TV: 8-2) PDC Titles this season: 0-0 (TV: 0-0)

0-0 (TV: 0-0) Premier League Average this season: 97.39 - 99.03

97.39 - 99.03 Premier League 180’s this season: 24 - 26

24 - 26 Premier League 100+ checkouts: 7 - 6 (High Finish: 156 – 146)

7 - 6 (High Finish: 156 – 146) Premier League checkout percentage: 50.01% - 51.42%

50.01% - 51.42% Premier League Position: 1st – 7th (13 Pts – 9 Pts)

1st – 7th (13 Pts – 9 Pts) Premier League leg difference: +16 / -1

Neither of my outright tips for Premier League glory are in the position most fans would have predicted at the start of the season.

Nathan Aspinall was among the favourites for relegation when I put him up at 22/1 but now he's riding high in top spot and producing some high averages having rediscovered his old confidence following a return to his old darts.

Peter Wright, however, was my 'safe' pick at 11/2 but he faces a much tougher battle to finish in the play-offs after a pretty tame first half of the season in which he managed just three victories from nine games.

One of Snakebite's three defeats came in the previous cluster of fixtures against Aspinall, who averaged 105 for the second match running having done the same against Michael van Gerwen in a 6-6 draw but this time it was easily enough for a 7-3 triumph.

The Asp picked up three wins and a draw in his last four matches and it's no wonder his exuberance and positivity on the stage has returned, although he'll be slightly disappointed with his displays at the Super Series where he failed to get past the last 16 in any of the four tournaments.

Snakebite was one of the many players who didn't travel to Germany to take part so he'll be rested and ready to go again in a bid to charge back into the reckoning.

The one area of performance both players have in common is clinical finishing of over 50% and they've managed 13 100+ checkouts between them almost equally (Wright with 7) so if this clash is a lot closer than the previous meeting - which I think it will be - then the 5/2 for three more of those could be worth snapping up.

Scoreline Prediction: 7-7

7-7 Suggested bet: Three or more 100+ checkouts at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Nathan Aspinall P 9 W 5 D 3 L 1 LegD +16 Pts 13 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 9 W 5 D 3 L 1 LegD +14 Pts 13 Michael van Gerwen P 9 W 4 D 3 L 2 LegD +8 Pts 11 James Wade P 9 W 4 D 2 L 3 LegD +7 Pts 10 Jonny Clayton P 9 W 4 D 2 L 3 LegD +2 Pts 10 Jose de Sousa P 9 W 3 D 3 L 3 LegD 0 Pts 9 Peter Wright P 9 W 3 D 3 L 3 LegD -1 Pts 9 Gary Anderson P 9 W 3 D 2 L 4 LegD -4 Pts 8 Rob Cross P 9 W 3 D 1 L 5 LegD -3 Pts 7 (ELIMINATED) Glen Durrant P 9 W 0 D 0 L 9 LegD -39 Pts 0 (ELIMINATED)

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

