Masters darts 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, TV coverage & tickets

Michael van Gerwen is bidding to kick off the 2020 season by winning the Masters for a sixth year in a row - and he'll also have a point to prove after losing his grip of the world title against Peter Wright.

You can follow the ITV4-televised event, which is made up of the top 16 players on the Order of Merit, unfold with the draw, schedule results, daily reviews, match highlights and tournament stats while we have details of the prize money and past winners.

Masters 2020 draw & tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

(1) Michael van Gerwen v (16) Jonny Clayton

(8) Nathan Aspinall v (9) James Wade

(4) Rob Cross v (13) Adrian Lewis

(5) Michael Smith v (12) Mensur Suljovic

(2) Peter Wright v (15) Joe Cullen

(7) Daryl Gurney v (10) Dave Chisnall

(3) Gerwyn Price v (14) Simon Whitlock

(6) Gary Anderson v (11) Ian White

Masters 2020: Daily Schedule & Results

Friday February 1

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

First Round (Best of 19 legs)

Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic

Nathan Aspinall v James Wade

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross v Adrian Lewis

Saturday February 2

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

First Round (Best of 19 legs)

Daryl Gurney v Dave Chisnall

Gary Anderson v Ian White

Peter Wright v Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock

Sunday February 3

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

Cross/Lewis v Smith/Suljovic

Van Gerwen/Clayton v Aspinall/Wade

Price/Whitlock v Anderson/White

Wright/Cullen v Gurney/Chisnall

Evening Session (7pm)

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts Masters: Pre-tournament Sky Bet odds

The odds will appear here soon but you can expect Michael van Gerwen to go off favourite ahead of the likes of Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson, Rob Cross and Michael Smith.

What channel is the Masters darts on?

Every session will be televised live by ITV 4.

Are tickets still on sale and how can I buy them?

A limited number of tickets for the Ladbrokes Masters are available now from https://pdc.seetickets.com.

Format

First Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

Prize Fund

Winner £60,000

Runner-Up £25,000

Semi-Finalists £17,500

Quarter-Finalists £10,000

First Round Losers £5,000

Total £200,000

Darts Masters History: Past Finals

