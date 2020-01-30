Masters darts 2020: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results, TV coverage & tickets

The full draw, schedule and results from the 2020 Ladbrokes Masters, which takes place from January 31-February 2 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
CLICK HERE FOR OUR MASTERS BETTING TIPS
Michael van Gerwen is bidding to kick off the 2020 season by winning the Masters for a sixth year in a row - and he'll also have a point to prove after losing his grip of the world title against Peter Wright.
You can follow the ITV4-televised event, which is made up of the top 16 players on the Order of Merit, unfold with the draw, schedule results, daily reviews, match highlights and tournament stats while we have details of the prize money and past winners.
Masters 2020 draw & tournament bracket
Seedings in brackets
Click here for Sky Bet odds
SCROLL DOWN FOR DAILY RESULTS, ROUND-UPS & STATS
- (1) Michael van Gerwen v (16) Jonny Clayton
- (8) Nathan Aspinall v (9) James Wade
- (4) Rob Cross v (13) Adrian Lewis
- (5) Michael Smith v (12) Mensur Suljovic
- (2) Peter Wright v (15) Joe Cullen
- (7) Daryl Gurney v (10) Dave Chisnall
- (3) Gerwyn Price v (14) Simon Whitlock
- (6) Gary Anderson v (11) Ian White
Masters 2020: Daily Schedule & Results
Friday February 1
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Michael Smith v Mensur Suljovic
- Nathan Aspinall v James Wade
- Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
- Rob Cross v Adrian Lewis
Saturday February 2
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Daryl Gurney v Dave Chisnall
- Gary Anderson v Ian White
- Peter Wright v Joe Cullen
- Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock
Sunday February 3
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Cross/Lewis v Smith/Suljovic
- Van Gerwen/Clayton v Aspinall/Wade
- Price/Whitlock v Anderson/White
- Wright/Cullen v Gurney/Chisnall
Evening Session (7pm)
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
Darts Masters: Pre-tournament Sky Bet odds
The odds will appear here soon but you can expect Michael van Gerwen to go off favourite ahead of the likes of Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Gary Anderson, Rob Cross and Michael Smith.
Click here for Sky Bet's darts odds
What channel is the Masters darts on?
Every session will be televised live by ITV 4.
Are tickets still on sale and how can I buy them?
A limited number of tickets for the Ladbrokes Masters are available now from https://pdc.seetickets.com.
Format
- First Round - Best of 19 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
- Final - Best of 21 legs
Prize Fund
- Winner £60,000
- Runner-Up £25,000
- Semi-Finalists £17,500
- Quarter-Finalists £10,000
- First Round Losers £5,000
Total £200,000
Darts Masters History: Past Finals
- 2013 - Phil Taylor 10-1 Adrian Lewis
- 2014 - James Wade 11-10 Mervyn King
- 2015 - Michael van Gerwen 11-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2016 - Michael van Gerwen 11-6 Dave Chisnall
- 2017 - Michael van Gerwen 11-8 Gary Anderson
- 2018 - Michael van Gerwen 11-9 Raymond van Barneveld
- 2019 - Michael van Gerwen 11-5 James Wade