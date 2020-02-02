Darts results: Peter Wright fends of Joe Cullen to advantage at Ladbrokes Masters

Peter Wright showed the poise of a world champion to finally shake off Joe Cullen and advance to the quarter-finals of the Ladbrokes Masters.

Masters betting tips Wright, who turns 50 next month, returned to the big stage for the first time since beating Michael van Gerwen in the World Championship final, and did so with a bang having started the match with a 121 finish. But Cullen refused to be cowed and when he rattled off three legs in a row to lead 4-3, he was in front despite conceding more than 10 points per visit to his heavier-scoring opponent. It took a second big finish for Wright to draw level at 4-4, and the pair remained locked together at 6-6, but then came a change of gear from Wright which his younger opponent couldn't handle.

First came a 10-dart leg, then a break of throw, and when double 16 went in for a 13-dart leg and 9-6, the match was all but over. Cullen held throw to extend the match, but by now his frustration was growing and Wright returned to double 16 again to close out an ultimately convincing 10-7 victory in which he averaged 103.55. Wright also threw three 100-plus finishes - two over the course of the first three legs - to advance to a quarter-final clash with Dave Chisnall, a 10-8 winner against Daryl Gurney. "It's nice to get back into the groove because I've missed playing over this last month, and I had to get out there and do the job so I'm happy with that win," said Wright, who reached the semi-finals at the 2019 event. "I couldn't get away from Joe - he's a fantastic player and he's matured into a player who's hard to beat. "I was panicking that the World Champion was going to go out in the first round. I switched my darts at five-all to a longer point because I had to try and get away from him, and to do that I needed to hit more 180s." Wright added: "It was amazing to be introduced as World Champion - it sounded amazing and I've got to get used to it!"

Chisnall is one of many who will sense an opportunity here following Michael van Gerwen's shock exit on Friday, and he did well to get the better of Gurney in a match decided by the finest of margins. Starting the match with finishes of 100 and 64, Chisnall was pegged back by finishes of 92 and 65, and the closeness of these figures was the match in microcosm. Gurney ultimately paid the price for missing double 16 in the 17th leg, as Chisnall moved ahead, and again the Northern Irishman had chances in the next as three darts to level the match all went begging. That left Chisnall needing 50 for a place in the last eight and he finished the job in style. "It was hard but I'm feeling good and did a job tonight," said Chisnall. "I kept getting two or three legs in front and Daryl kept coming back at me, and it was a game that could've gone either way. "I've got the new glasses and I can see a little bit better but it was tough - it wasn't the glasses annoying me, I'm getting headaches because I'm still getting used to them. "I'm also throwing from a little bit lower and I was flicking the dart a little bit, but I'll keep working on my game."

Gary Anderson showed the odd flash of his old self at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he got the better of Ian White to earn a meeting with Gerwyn Price. Anderson took time to warm to his task, but a 90 checkout to draw level at 2-2 got him moving and he led for the first time when holding throw in the following leg. White kept tabs on the two-time world champion and edged ahead twice more before the pair were level at 7-7, at which point Anderson produced a fine 11-dart leg which ended with a 73 finish. From there he moved into a 9-7 lead and while White responded, it was too late as the Scotsman advanced to face Price, who held on in the face of an impressive comeback from Simon Whitlock. In a match of high scorers from both players, Price's ruthless finishing earned him a 9-4 lead, but Whitlock somehow rattled off five legs in succession to force a dramatic decider. Whitlock's level dipped when it mattered most, however, whereas Price dug deep to take out 82 on double 12 and stumble into Sunday. "I could have been 5-3 down at one point but I was feeling good and I just couldn't put him away," said Price. "Thankfully he didn't play as well in the last leg as he did in the previous five and I got over the line. "Simon played pretty well against the throw, he was hitting the high scores and putting me under pressure, so I'm happy to win. I feel I can kick on tomorrow and hopefully I can improve on this game."

