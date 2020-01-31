Darts results: Jonny Clayton ends Michael van Gerwen's five-year reign as Masters champion

Michael van Gerwen's five-year reign as Masters champion is over after a shock first-round defeat to Jonny Clayton.

Follow @ChrisHammer180 on Twitter

on Twitter Masters draw & schedule

Masters betting tips The world number one headed to Milton Keynes boasting a 100% record in the season-opening event since it moved to the Marshall Arena in 2015 and during his 20-match winning run he'd averaged over 100 on 15 occasions. However, van Gerwen was playing with a new set of darts following his high-profile switch to Winmau a day after his World Championship final defeat to Peter Wright and seemingly struggled to find his rhythm. Clayton took full advantage and although his early 3-0 and 4-1 leads was wiped out by the 10th leg, the plucky Welshman found another gear to win five of the next six to set up a quarter-final with Nathan Aspinall.

😲👏 Jonny Clayton ends Michael van Gerwen's five-year reign as Masters champion!



😱 It was also the Dutchman's first match with his new darts! pic.twitter.com/4BmwLhzYys — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 31, 2020

Clayton's average of 93.75 was a shade less than MVG's 94.24 but he hit one more 180 with six and was crucially superior on his doubles, converting 10 of his 28 as the Dutchman spurned 18 of his 24. The highest checkout came courtesy of the defending champion with a magnificent finish from 164 in the 15th leg after Clayton missed a match dart on the bullseye - but it would merely delay the inevitable.

164 CHECKOUT!



Sheer brilliance from Van Gerwen as he takes out a massive 164 finish to keep his Masters hopes alive and a wry smile from Clayton after he missed a match dart at the bull... pic.twitter.com/FTZUrdbY4E — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2020

Clayton managed a 100+ checkout of his own with a 116 to go 3-0 up but his highlight - and arguably the best of the match - was when he produced an exhibition finish from 92 by going 20-D16-D20. The Ferret told www.pdc.tv: "I'm one very happy Welshman! It's a brilliant feeling I've got right now. When you play Michael you know what to expect and I went into the game knowing how well I've played against him in the past. "I know the game is there for me, it's just a case of showing it more consistently and hopefully this is the start of big things to come from me this year. "I'm going to enjoy my day off tomorrow by watching Wales in the rugby and look forward to Sunday, who knows how far I could go? To beat the best player in the world is a massive step for me."

WHAT A FINISH THAT IS!



Clayton takes out 92 in SPECTACULAR fashion going 20-D16-D20 to go within two of causing a huge upset on the opening night! pic.twitter.com/UH8qIo8rXf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2020

Clayton will, however, be marginal underdog in his quarter-final meeting with Aspinall, who defeated James Wade 10-4 on his tournament debut. Fresh and recharged from reaching his second successive World Championship semi-final last month, the UK Open and US Masters champion is expected to enjoy another superb season and has been working hard on the practice board as he also prepares for his Premier League bow next Thursday. Aspinall, tipped on these pages at 22/1 pre-tournament, only needed an average of 90.67 to brush aside a below-par Wade in a lacklustre contest so will need to up his game on Sunday. The world number eight told www.pdc.tv: "I won the game but I wasn't happy with my performance. It was a tough game to play and it's the first game back after a break. I felt flat and I couldn't get into my normal rhythm, and James didn't get into the match. "Two years ago I'd have lost a match like that, but I dealt with the situation and came out on top. I felt like I had a good few legs in the middle and my scoring was okay, but it was my debut in and I've got through it, so I can prepare for Sunday now."

ASPINALL WINS!



It wasn't the standard we've come to expect from either player but a 10-4 victory sees Nathan Aspinall safely into the next round!



UP NEXT: Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton pic.twitter.com/yPIr7Q9qsP — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2020

Michael Smith was the star performer of the night in the tournament opener, averaging 101.85 in an 10-6 victory over Mensur Suljovic. Bully Boy fell 2-0 down after a rusty start but soon blew away the cobwebs with by taking the next five legs on the spin - including a 100 checkout to complete an 11-darter - as he took full control. Another 11-darter helped him move 8-3 up only for the Austrian to claw his way back into the contest with an impressive run of three legs in 13, 14 and 15 darts. Smith, who is still searching for his maiden major title and his first of any kind since 2018, finished the job in style with a 113 checkout and an 11-darter leg to advance to the quarter-finals. The St Helens man also threw six 180s and pinned 10 of his 17 attempts at the outer ring while Suljovic averaged 97.95, hit five maximums and missed nine doubles. "I'm feeling good, it's about time I finished well!" said Smith. "It's a great way to start my year off on the back of a disappointing end to 2019. I feel like a little kid who's just started playing again, I'm really looking forward to playing all the time. "A loss there would've set me back so I'm glad I put in a decent average and performance to put me through to Sunday."

ONE AWAY!



A massive 113 finish from Smith punishes Suljovic missing two darts for a 100 checkout...



Smith is now throwing for the match! pic.twitter.com/vFiWL47ier — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2020

The night's final match was flat to say the least as Adrian Lewis battled past Rob Cross 10-5 to seal a clash with Smith. Jackpot averaged 87.8 and missed 31 of his 41 darts at doubles but he was let off the hook by a poor display from Voltage, who managed a disappointing mark of 83.81 despite a slightly better checkout percentage of 31.25%. The 2013 runner-up did save his best leg for last with an 11-darter but afterwards admitted he needs to improve if he's to advance any further.