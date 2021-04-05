Darts results: Four draws kick off Premier League as Nathan Aspinall goes top

Michael van Gerwen took out 101 to earn a 6-6 draw with Dimitri Van den Bergh on a night of four stalemates in the Premier League.

After Nathan Aspinall beat Glen Durrant 7-3 in the opener, all four remaining games went the distance and ended level on a remarkable evening which kicks off the new season.

Van Gerwen, who averaged just over 100, missed two darts at double to allow Van den Bergh what might have been a crucial break in the penultimate leg, but responded with 12 excellent darts to avoid defeat.

"No, you never can be happy with only a point," said van Gerwen. "Overall I can't be too unhappy, I played OK. Of course, there's more in the tank, there's more to come.

"Within 20 hours I play again. I feel I'm starting to do some good damage with my new darts. I feel good, but have to show it on the stage."

Van Gerwen faces Peter Wright on Tuesday, after Wright was also held by Jonny Clayton.

Having taken out 138 to lead 5-3, Wright may feel aggrieved not to have finished the job against an in-form Clayton, who hit 78 under pressure for the point, but it was Clayton who rued his missed opportunities.

"I probably should've come away with more, but I'm happy with a point," said Clayton. "I felt I gave a couple of legs away but Peter's last dart was outstanding tonight and saved him a few times.

"I'm a happy man. I feel good and I'm going to give it my best."

Wright, who averaged 101.20, confessed: "I was rusty and I felt a little bit nervous playing up there for the first time in a while.

"Jonny let me off there, but to get the draw against Jonny, one of the most in-form players around, is a good result. I want to average a lot more, tomorrow I will do better."

Like Van Gerwen, Rob Cross came from behind and secured a point against Jose de Sousa with a 12-dart final leg, and Gary Anderson hit a 156 checkout for his draw against James Wade, who was never behind in their match.

"I got there in the end. I got a point so it's a good start," said Anderson. "I scored well so I'm quite happy with that. It's just nice to be back playing darts."

Competing in his 11th Premier League campaign, Wade was pleased with his opening night's work given the circumstances of his last minute addition to the line-up, following Gerwyn Price's positive Covid-19 test.

"I'm frustrated because I should've got the job done but Gary is a quality player," Wade explained. "At the end of the game I ended up being a bit lucky to get a point.

"I've got to give myself a little break though, because it's been a tough day preparation-wise."

2021 Premier League Darts Table

Nathan Aspinall P 1 W 1 D 0 L 0 LegD +4 Pts 2 Peter Wright P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Jose de Sousa P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Jonny Clayton P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Rob Cross P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Gary Anderson P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 James Wade P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Michael van Gerwen P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Dimitri Van den Bergh P 1 W 0 D 1 L 0 LegD 0 Pts 1 Glen Durrant P 1 W 0 D 0 L 1 LegD -4 Pts 0

The top four after 16 games qualify for the end of season play-offs, where the title will be decided

Players earn two points for a win, and one for a draw.

When players are tied on points, leg difference is used first as a tie-breaker, after that legs won against throw and then tournament average.

Premier League Darts 2021: Monday results and Tuesday schedule

Night 1, April 5

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Nathan Aspinall 7-3 Glen Durrant

Rob Cross 6-6 Jose de Sousa

Peter Wright 6-6 Jonny Clayton

James Wade 6-6 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 6-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 2, April 6

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes

TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Gary Anderson v Jose de Sousa

Jonny Clayton v Glen Durrant

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

James Wade v Rob Cross

