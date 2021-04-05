Darts results: Four draws kick off Premier League as Nathan Aspinall goes top

A review of Monday's opening night of the Unibet Premier League Darts, as four matches ended in draws - including Michael van Gerwen's thriller against Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Michael van Gerwen took out 101 to earn a 6-6 draw with Dimitri Van den Bergh on a night of four stalemates in the Premier League.
After Nathan Aspinall beat Glen Durrant 7-3 in the opener, all four remaining games went the distance and ended level on a remarkable evening which kicks off the new season.
Van Gerwen, who averaged just over 100, missed two darts at double to allow Van den Bergh what might have been a crucial break in the penultimate leg, but responded with 12 excellent darts to avoid defeat.
"No, you never can be happy with only a point," said van Gerwen. "Overall I can't be too unhappy, I played OK. Of course, there's more in the tank, there's more to come.
"Within 20 hours I play again. I feel I'm starting to do some good damage with my new darts. I feel good, but have to show it on the stage."
Van Gerwen faces Peter Wright on Tuesday, after Wright was also held by Jonny Clayton.
Having taken out 138 to lead 5-3, Wright may feel aggrieved not to have finished the job against an in-form Clayton, who hit 78 under pressure for the point, but it was Clayton who rued his missed opportunities.
"I probably should've come away with more, but I'm happy with a point," said Clayton. "I felt I gave a couple of legs away but Peter's last dart was outstanding tonight and saved him a few times.
"I'm a happy man. I feel good and I'm going to give it my best."
Wright, who averaged 101.20, confessed: "I was rusty and I felt a little bit nervous playing up there for the first time in a while.
"Jonny let me off there, but to get the draw against Jonny, one of the most in-form players around, is a good result. I want to average a lot more, tomorrow I will do better."
Like Van Gerwen, Rob Cross came from behind and secured a point against Jose de Sousa with a 12-dart final leg, and Gary Anderson hit a 156 checkout for his draw against James Wade, who was never behind in their match.
"I got there in the end. I got a point so it's a good start," said Anderson. "I scored well so I'm quite happy with that. It's just nice to be back playing darts."
Competing in his 11th Premier League campaign, Wade was pleased with his opening night's work given the circumstances of his last minute addition to the line-up, following Gerwyn Price's positive Covid-19 test.
"I'm frustrated because I should've got the job done but Gary is a quality player," Wade explained. "At the end of the game I ended up being a bit lucky to get a point.
"I've got to give myself a little break though, because it's been a tough day preparation-wise."
Night 1, April 5
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Night 2, April 6
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)