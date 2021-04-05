Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Snooker
Darts
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing / MMA
Other Sports
Gerwyn Price

Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price replaced by James Wade after testing positive for Covid

By Sporting Life
11:04 · MON April 05, 2021

World number one Gerwyn Price has been ruled out of the Unibet Premier League after testing positive for Covid-19, and will be replaced in the field by James Wade.

All players and officials involved in the Unibet Premier League were tested on arrival at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena on Sunday ahead of the 17-night tournament.

World Champion Price returned a positive result, and as such will now return home to Markham to enter a period of self-isolation in line with government guidelines.

UK Open champion Wade, the next highest-ranked player from the PDC Order of Merit not previously in the Premier League, was in Milton Keynes on stand-by and will be a direct replacement for Price.

All other players and officials tested on Sunday returned negative test results.

The 2009 Premier League champion, Wade will now take on Gary Anderson in Easter Monday's opening fixtures, before playing Rob Cross on Tuesday evening in Milton Keynes.

The Unibet Premier League commences from 1900 BST on Monday evening, with the opening five nights to be held from April 5-9 before the action continues from April 19-22 as the ten players meet once in the first half of the season.

Click on the image for our night one predictions

Click here for the full Premier League Darts 2021 fixture list and season guide

Click on the image for Paul Nicholson's preview of the season

Premier League Darts 2021: Dates, fixtures, venues & results

Night 1, April 5
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Nathan Aspinall v Glen Durrant
  • Rob Cross v Jose de Sousa
  • Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
  • James Wade v Gary Anderson
  • Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 2, April 6
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Gary Anderson v Jose de Sousa
  • Jonny Clayton v Glen Durrant
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
  • James Wade v Rob Cross

Night 3, April 7
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Rob Cross v Michael van Gerwen
  • Glen Durrant v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Peter Wright v Gary Anderson
  • Nathan Aspinall v James Wade
  • Jose de Sousa v Jonny Clayton

Night 4, April 8
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Peter Wright
  • Jonny Clayton v Rob Cross
  • Jose de Sousa v Nathan Aspinall
  • James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
  • Gary Anderson v Glen Durrant

Night 5, April 9
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton
  • Peter Wright v Rob Cross
  • Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Aspinall
  • James Wade v Glen Durrant
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jose de Sousa

Night 6, April 19
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa v James Wade
  • Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Glen Durrant v Michael van Gerwen
  • Nathan Aspinall v Peter Wright

Night 7, April 20
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Glen Durrant v Jose de Sousa
  • Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Nathan Aspinall v Jonny Clayton
  • Peter Wright v James Wade
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Night 8, April 21
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Rob Cross v Nathan Aspinall
  • Gary Anderson v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jose de Sousa
  • James Wade v Jonny Clayton
  • Peter Wright v Glen Durrant

Judgement Night, April 22
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

  • Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen
  • Glen Durrant v Rob Cross
  • Jose de Sousa v Peter Wright
  • Nathan Aspinall v Gary Anderson
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v James Wade

Night 10, May 5
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 11, May 6
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 12, May 7
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 13, May 24
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 14, May 25
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 15, May 26
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Night 16, May 27
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)

Play-Offs Night, May 28
Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes
TV Channel: Sky Sports (1900 GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Finals (Best of 21 legs)

More darts content

Like what you've read?

Most Read

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content