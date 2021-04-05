Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price replaced by James Wade after testing positive for Covid

All players and officials involved in the Unibet Premier League were tested on arrival at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena on Sunday ahead of the 17-night tournament.

World Champion Price returned a positive result, and as such will now return home to Markham to enter a period of self-isolation in line with government guidelines.

UK Open champion Wade, the next highest-ranked player from the PDC Order of Merit not previously in the Premier League, was in Milton Keynes on stand-by and will be a direct replacement for Price.

All other players and officials tested on Sunday returned negative test results.

The 2009 Premier League champion, Wade will now take on Gary Anderson in Easter Monday's opening fixtures, before playing Rob Cross on Tuesday evening in Milton Keynes.

The Unibet Premier League commences from 1900 BST on Monday evening, with the opening five nights to be held from April 5-9 before the action continues from April 19-22 as the ten players meet once in the first half of the season.