Darts results: Ross Smith wins his second European Tour title with victory over Gary Anderson

Ross Smith claimed his second European Tour title of 2026 after thrashing Gary Anderson 8-2 in the Hungarian Darts Trophy final in Budapest on Sunday.
Smith - who claimed his maiden title on the circuit at the International Darts Open in May - stormed to glory at the MVM Dome, which hosted a record-breaking European Tour crowd of almost 6,000 darts fans.
After an impressive 6-2 win over William O’Connor with a ton-plus average, Smith saw off Jonny Clayton on Sunday afternoon with a 6-4 win, aided by a 60% success rate on the outer-ring.
The former European Champion then eased past Dave Chisnall 6-2 to reach the semi-finals, where he dispatched Danny Noppert 7-3 with another clinical display to reach a third European Tour final of the year.
After taking a 2-1 lead courtesy of 103 and 124 checkouts, Smith strode into a five-leg lead over Anderson to go just two legs away from the title.
The 37-year-old closed out the contest with an 11-dart break of throw, finishing the match with a 101 average and 73% checkout success-rate in a dominant performance worthy of lifting the Hungarian Darts Trophy.
“I feel a bit in disbelief in a way because I was coming here on the back of two losses in the World Series,” reflected Smith, who moves up to world number 15 after pocketing the £35,000 top prize.
“Playing Gary - it’s Gary Anderson isn’t it, he’s a legend. To be able to beat Gary, wow.”
Smith’s second title of the year sees him move top of the 2026 European Tour rankings, leapfrogging fellow two-time title winner Wessel Nijman.
“At the end of the day, I’m playing in front of thousands and thousands of people,” continued Smith.
“This is my job, wow! I’m so grateful, it’s a pinch myself moment.
“I absolutely love the European Tour. To travel the world and see everything and take my little lad with me, it’s an absolute privilege.”
Despite falling short in the showpiece, Anderson had a campaign to remember, bolstering his European Championship chances by picking up his first four European Tour wins in 2026.
The two-time World Champion kicked off his quest for a fourth European Tour title with a sparkling 105.27 average in sweeping past Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2, before pipping Stephen Bunting in a last-leg decider to reach the last eight.
The darting drama continued for the Scottish icon, who needed another ton-plus average to edge past Gian van Veen in a last-leg shootout before surviving five match darts against Nathan Aspinall to creep into his first European Tour final since July last year, where he fell short to Smith.
“I ran out of steam a long time ago!” jibed Anderson, playing in just his third European Tour event of 2026.
“Making the final was sheer luck, it was a gift from the gods I got this far.
“Ross has been brilliant throughout the day. We watched him during the second game, he was fantastic.
“We’ve got a few tournaments left to get into the Finals, so I’m going to give it my damnedest.”
Last year’s runner-up Noppert had reached the semi-finals with wins over Ryan Searle and Dirk van Duijvenbode on Finals Day, while Aspinall reached the same stage following hard-fought victories over Michael van Gerwen and Chris Dobey.
In the afternoon session, Van Duijvenbode saw off Rob Cross 6-4, while Chisnall secured an emphatic 6-2 victory over Keane Barry to progress to his second European Tour Finals Day of the year.
Van Veen recorded his fifth straight victory over Jermaine Wattimena, while Dobey capped off his 6-3 triumph over Josh Rock with a Big Fish finish.
The European Tour returns next weekend with the Czech Darts Open in Prague from September 4-6, as the race for European Championship qualification heats up.
2026 Hungarian Darts Trophy
Round one
- Jonas Masalin 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Andrew Gilding 6-0 Milan Biro
- Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Connor Scutt
- Niko Springer 6-1 Maik Kuivenhoven
- William O'Connor 6-2 Samuel Price
- Keane Barry 6-2 Martin Schindler
- Ryan Joyce 6-3 Cristo Reyes
- Dave Chisnall 6-3 Andras Borbely
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 David Pisek
- Laszlo Kadar 6-5 Daryl Gurney
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Callan Rydz
- Joe Cullen 6-3 Adam Leek
- Rob Cross 6-5 Beau Greaves
- Nandor Major 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
- Tom Sykes 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- James Hurrell 6-5 Damon Heta
Round Two
- Ross Smith 6-2 William O'Connor
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Wessel Nijman
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Andrew Gilding
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Niko Springer
- Rob Cross 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Gary Anderson 6-2 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Chris Dobey 6-5 Tom Sykes
- Stephen Bunting 6-1 Jonas Masalin
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Laszlo Kadar
- Keane Barry 6-2 Madars Razma
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Luke Humphries
- Michael van Gerwen 6-4 James Hurrell
- Gian van Veen 6-0 Nandor Major
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ryan Joyce
- Josh Rock 6-0 Joe Cullen
Round Three
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-4 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Ryan Searle
- Ross Smith 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Keane Barry
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gary Anderson 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Josh Rock
Quarter-Finals
- Danny Noppert 6-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Ross Smith 6-2 Dave Chisnall
- Gary Anderson 6-5 Gian van Veen
- Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Chris Dobey
Semi-Finals
- Ross Smith 7-3 Danny Noppert
- Gary Anderson 7-6 Nathan Aspinall
Final
- Ross Smith 8-2 Gary Anderson
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