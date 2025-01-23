After five consecutive days of profit at the Australian Open, Andy Schooler previews Friday’s men’s singles semi-finals.

Tennis betting tips: Australian Open matches 1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Novak Djokovic v Alex Zverev at 5/2 (bet365, Unibet, BetMGM) 1pt Ben Shelton to win a set against Jannik Sinner at 11/8 (BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jannik Sinner v Ben Shelton (0830 GMT) Backing Sinner at odds-against to dismiss Alex de Minaur in straight sets was very satisfying – the match unfolded almost exactly as predicted with the Australian unable to punch any sort of hole in top seed’s game. Sadly, you are only getting 8/11 in the same market this time with Sinner having now proved he’s over the illness which affected him in his fourth-round victory over Holger Rune. That’s still worth considering, although the difference here is that Shelton has greater power – and a big serve – which does have the potential to cause the Italian problems. That said, Sinner leads the head-to-head 4-1, winning the last four. He’s won the last nine sets in that series.

The big factor in that is how Sinner has feasted on Shelton’s second serve. The American has won just 44% of points behind his second deal; Sinner 62%. However, there’s another statistic which will give Shelton some hope. Across the five matches, it is Shelton who has actually created the most break-point opportunities – 28 to 26. The problem is that Sinner has converted 42% of them and Shelton a paltry 11%. Now, it’s long been said that playing the big points well is what separates the great from the good, but Shelton’s figure is so low that you have to think it will improve at some point. Their last clash in Shanghai back in the autumn saw Sinner create only one break point but he took it and won the match in straight sets. Shelton had seven break points but didn’t take any of them. Essentially, it wouldn’t have taken much to change for the result to turn out completely differently. With that in mind, I’m going to back Shelton to win a set here at odds-against. It’s notable that all five previous matches have seen a tie-break – it’s 8/11 about another here, which I did consider. Admittedly, Sinner has won four of the five played but that does suggest that Shelton can at least create a good chance to land this bet. It’s not the best bet in the world so will keep stakes small but 11/8 is enough to tempt me in. Novak Djokovic v Alex Zverev (0330 GMT) It’s hard to be enthused by this as a betting contest, to be honest. Djokovic ended up producing a magnificent performance against Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday – the best we’ve seen from him in more than a year, I’d suggest – but it came after an early injury scare. Now, if you take Djokovic at his word, he had a problem with his left thigh, which was strapped during a medical time-out, and he recovered once pain-killers kicked in. Clearly, if that was the case, the question is how was he feeling once the analgesics wore off and what state will he be in come Friday? We can only guess but what we do know is that Djokovic cancelled his practice session on Thursday – he is due to hit the practice court a couple of hours before this contest. Of course, there’s another theory that the Serb was ‘faking’ his problem. He’s had a lot of mid-match injuries in the past but come through in the end, famously winning the title here in both 2021 and 2023 amid injury concerns. If so, the tactic appeared to work on Alcaraz, who admitted afterwards he had been in two minds whether to change his game to take into account Djokovic’s issue.