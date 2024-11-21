Sporting Life
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Defending UK champion
Ronnie O'Sullivan: Defending UK champion

UK Championship snooker 2024: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Thu November 21, 2024 · 1h ago

The full draw, results and TV details for the UK Championship, which takes place from November 23-30 at the Barbican in York.

Snooker's biggest stars including Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Mark Allen are battling out in the sport's second biggest ranking event, which is televised live by the BBC and Eurosport.

Here, you can follow how the season's first Triple Crown event unfolds with the draw, results, round ups, and a look back at previous winners.

UK Championship outright betting preview

Ronnie O'Sullivan in defending champion in York

UK Championship: Draw bracket

QUARTER ONE

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry Hawkins
  • Xiao Guodong v David Gilbert or Julien Leclercq
  • Shaun Murphy v Ricky Walden or Zhai Xintong
  • Ding Junhui v Robert Milkins or Xu Si

QUARTER TWO

  • Mark Selby v Jack Lisowski
  • Ali Carter v Ryan Day
  • Si Jiahui v Wu Yize
  • Mark Allen v Jackson Page

QUARTER THREE

  • Judd Trump v Neil Robertson or Matthew Stevens
  • John Higgins v He Guoqiang or Stan Moody
  • Zhang Anda v Ben Woollaston or Lei Peifan
  • Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

QUARTER FOUR

  • Luca Brecel v Jak Jones
  • Gary Wilson v Liu Hongyu or Michael Holt
  • Chris Wakelin v Zhou Yuelong or Matthew Selt
  • Kyren Wilson v Stephen Maguire

Prize money

  • Winner: £250,000
  • Runner-up: £100,000
  • Semi-finals: £50,000
  • Quarter-finals: £25,000
  • Last 16: £15,000
  • Last 32: £10,000
  • High Break: £15,000

UK Championship Snooker Finals

  • 1977 - Patsy Fagan 12-9 Doug Mountjoy
  • 1978 - Doug Mountjoy 15-9 David Taylor
  • 1979 - John Virgo 14-13 Terry Griffiths
  • 1980 - Steve Davis 16-6 Alex Higgins
  • 1981 - Steve Davis 16-3 Terry Griffiths
  • 1982 - Terry Griffiths 16-15 Alex Higgins
  • 1983 - Alex Higgins 16-15 Steve Davis
  • 1984 - Steve Davis 16-8 Alex Higgins
  • 1985 - Steve Davis 16-14 Willie Thorne
  • 1986- Steve Davis 16-7 Neal Foulds
  • 1987 - Steve Davis 16-14 Jimmy White
  • 1988 - Doug Mountjoy 16-12 Stephen Hendry
  • 1989 - Stephen Hendry 16-12 Steve Davis
  • 1990 - Stephen Hendry 16-15 Steve Davis
  • 1991 - John Parrott 16-13 Jimmy White
  • 1992 - Jimmy White 16-9 John Parrott
  • 1993 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 1994 - Stephen Hendry 10-5 Ken Doherty
  • 1995 - Stephen Hendry 10-3 Peter Ebdon
  • 1996 - Stephen Hendry 10-9 John Higgins
  • 1997 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 1998 - John Higgins 10-6 Matthew Stevens
  • 1999 - Mark Williams 10-8 Matthew Stevens
  • 2000 - John Higgins 10-4 Mark Williams
  • 2001 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Ken Doherty
  • 2002 - Mark Williams 10-9 Ken Doherty
  • 2003 -Matthew Stevens 10-8 Stephen Hendry
  • 2004 - Stephen Maguire 10-1 David Gray
  • 2005 -Ding Junhui 10-6 Steve Davis
  • 2006 - Peter Ebdon 10-6 Stephen Hendry
  • 2007 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-2 Stephen Maguire
  • 2008 - Shaun Murphy 10-9 Marco Fu
  • 2009 - Ding Junhui 10-8 John Higgins
  • 2010 - John Higgins 10-9 Mark Williams
  • 2011 - Judd Trump 10-8 Mark Allen
  • 2012 - Mark Selby 10-6 Shaun Murphy
  • 2013 - Neil Robertson 10-7 Mark Selby
  • 2014 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-9 Judd Trump
  • 2015 - Neil Robertson 10-5 Liang Wenbo
  • 2016 - Mark Selby 10-7 Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • 2017 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-5 Shaun Murphy
  • 2018 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6 Mark Allen
  • 2019 - Ding Junhui 10-6 Stephen Maguire
  • 2020 - Neil Robertson 10-9 Judd Trump
  • 2021 - Zhao Xintong 10-5 Luca Brecel
  • 2022 - Mark Allen 10-7 Ding Junhui
  • 2023: Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 Ding Junhui

UK Championship Most Titles

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan - 8
  • Steve Davis - 6
  • Stephen Hendry - 5
  • John Higgins - 3
  • Neil Robertson - 3
  • Ding Junhui - 3
  • Mark Selby - 2
  • Mark Williams - 2
  • Doug Mountjoy - 2
  • Mark Allen - 1
  • Zhao Xintong - 1
  • Alex Higgins - 1
  • Terry Griffiths - 1
  • Jimmy White - 1
  • Matthew Stevens - 1
  • John Parrott - 1
  • Stephen Maguire - 1
  • Peter Ebdon - 1
  • Shaun Murphy - 1
  • Judd Trump - 1
  • Patsy Fagan - 1
  • John Virgo - 1

