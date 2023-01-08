Robertson won the opening frame with a break of 73 but Murphy reeled off the next five in succession thanks to contributions of 98, 53, 61 and 100, the century coming after Robertson had miscued horribly on the black.

Murphy had the chance to wrap up victory in a 48-minute seventh frame only to miss the green after a superb pot on the yellow with the rest and that looked set to be a turning point.

Robertson made a break of 84 to reduce his deficit and was then on course for a maximum break of 147 in the ninth frame before missing a difficult 14th red into the yellow pocket.

The left-hander had the chance to force a decider when Murphy broke down on 54 in frame 10, but missed the blue into the middle trying to force position on the final red and a relieved Murphy sealed a 6-4 win.

“I was as surprised as anyone to find myself 5-1 ahead,” Murphy told the BBC. “I played well but of course against Neil you don’t expect to be in that position.

“The seventh frame, that won’t be on the highlights, we both had chances, and from then on I’ve just sat in the chair for 45 minutes whilst he played snooker from the gods.

“I was pushed along by this great crowd here this afternoon. As a snooker player if you can’t get up for it here, in front of what is one of our best audiences we play in front of all year, where can you do it?

“It’s great to be back, I didn’t enjoy the last half an hour I’ve got to say but in general it’s been a good season, my game’s been trending in the right direction.”

Robertson revealed he had been suffering from an “horrendous bout of flu” in the build-up to the match.

“I’ve just been in bed really for a week and a half and Mille (his wife) has done amazingly well, because she’s had it as well, to look after the kids to allow me to get as much rest as possible,” he told Eurosport.

“I’ve been going to the club and doing about 45 minutes’ (practice), about the most I can do… on a lot of painkillers and was really struggling out there physically.

“I have to thank the crowd, they kind of gave me something, especially in the 147 attempt. I just wanted to somehow make a maximum and then be happy even with losing.”

Murphy will play either Kyren Wilson or Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals.

Selby suffers early exit

Hossein Vafaei made a dream Masters debut, stunning recent English Open victor Mark Selby as he ran out a comfortable 6-2 winner.

Vafaei was only a late call-up to the event amid the ongoing match-fixing scandal, but he immediately looked at home at Alexandra Palace and proved much too strong for his off-colour opponent.

Selby had managed to level the scores at 2-2, despite Vafaei making much of the early running, but he turned in an unusually ragged display as Vafaei grew stronger as the night went on.

Having already made breaks of 52 and 107, further runs of 99 and 65 put Vafaei on the cusp of victory before he finished the job with his second century of the match, a fabulous 104.

“I can’t believe it,” Vafaei told Eurosport afterwards. “Am I asleep or awake? Honestly I can’t believe it.

“He’s such a tough opponent, he never gives up. He’s such a legend and it’s such a pleasure to share the table with him.

“I’m so proud of myself to beat him again. He’s one of the greatest ambassadors we have so I’m so happy to do the hat-trick against him.”

