Neil Robertson is the defending champion at the 2023 Cazoo Masters – we have the full draw, schedule and more.

How to watch the 2023 Cazoo Masters TV : Live coverage is available via Eurosport, Eurosport Player, BBC, and BBC iPlayer

Cazoo Masters draw in bracket order ROUND ONE Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump v Ryan Day

Mark Selby v Zhao Xintong

John Higgins v Jack Lisowski

Mark Williams v Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel Cazoo Masters daily schedule Sunday January 8

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy Evening session (1900) Mark Selby v Zhao Xintong Monday January 9

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

Afternoon session (1300)

