Richard Mann previews every match at this year's Masters, which begins with defending champion Neil Robertson against Shaun Murphy on Sunday afternoon.

Snooker betting tips: The Masters round one 2pts Ryan Day to beat Judd Trump at 9/4 (General) 1pt Three or More Centuries in the Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy match at 15/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Kyren Wilson to beat Stuart Bingham (-3.5) at 11/4 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Neil Robertson v Shaun Murphy Sunday January 8

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)

Neil Robertson begins his title defence against 2015 champion Shaun Murphy, the latter having signalled something like a return to his best form in recent weeks. Murphy was a quarter-finalist at the UK Championship in November, but he doesn't boast the form claims of Robertson who made the last four of the Scottish and English Opens just before Christmas. Robertson continues to shape like a return to the winner's enclosure is imminent, and he will surely take some stopping if returning to Alexandra Palace in the same form as 12 months ago. Expect Robertson to come through this one, but Murphy is playing well again and plenty of heavy scoring could be the order of the day from these two big hitters. Murphy scored heavily at the recent English Open, making four centuries in four best-of-seven matches, while Robertson has been in typically deadly form in the break-building department. Sky Bet go 15/8 about THREE OR MORE CENTURIES IN THE MATCH and that appeals as the obvious angle into the tournament curtain-raiser. Prediction: Robertson 6-4 Murphy

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei Sunday January 8

Evening session (1900 GMT)

Best-of-11-frames Zhao Xintong’s suspension means Hossein Vafaei earns a late call-up for his Masters debut, and the Shoot Out champion is certainly capable of putting it up to Mark Selby. Vafaei has chipped away so far this season without setting the world alight, but he did reach the last 16 of the Scottish Open when taking eventual winner Gary Wilson to a deciding frame. As for Selby, he burst back to his best when winning the English Open just before Christmas to confirm he remains one of the top players in the game. Selby is a three-time Masters champion, though his more recent record in this event isn’t as impressive and he has only won two Masters matches in the last five years. Nonetheless, Selby ought to make his experience count, for all Vafaei should at least keep him honest. Prediction: Selby 6-4 Vafaei

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Luca Brecel Monday January 9

Afternoon session (1300)

Best-of-11-frames Probably the pick of the first-round ties, with seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan taking on the wildly-talented Luca Brecel. O’Sullivan’s more recent record in this event isn’t as strong as one might expect, but it’s hard to really question his Masters pedigree and he comes into this week having won the Hong Masters and Champion of Champions already this season. Those are both prestigious events with the one-table set-up, identical to what we have at Alexandra Palace, conditions that tend to bring out the best in O'Sullivan. The Masters ought to suit Brecel, too, though he’s only qualified twice before, with a quarter-final appearance in 2019 the best he’s been able to muster. Brecel had much more to offer at the recent English Open, beating a host of big names on his way to the final where only a resurgent Mark Selby was able to spoil his dream week. That should have done him plenty of good, and O’Sullivan will need to be on his mettle to progress. These two have only met three times recently, with O’Sullivan coming out on top twice and Brecel once. Prediction: O'Sullivan 6-4 Brecel

John Higgins v Jack Lisowski Monday January 9

Evening session (1900)

Best-of-11-frames After a season of near misses last term, John Higgins’ form has taken a downward turn this time around. Twelve months ago, the Scot came into this very event on the back of final appearances at the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, Champion of Champions and Scottish Open. And he played well here, too, only losing out in a deciding frame to Mark Williams in the quarter-finals. Higgins was also runner-up when this event was staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes in 2021, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, but his game doesn’t appear to be in as good a shape now. Higgins has suffered a number of early exits in recent months and faces a rival in Jack Lisowski who might just have turned a corner since teaming up with coach Peter Ebdon. Lisowksi played brilliantly to reach the semi-finals of the UK Championship and he will be determined to get his first Masters win on the board following three previous winless attempts. Perhaps facing an off-colour Higgins provides him with his best chance yet of doing that, and he’ll know he has the attacking tools to do well this week if able to get the other facets of his game in sync. Bookmakers are finding it hard to split the pair, but Lisowski has the form edge and is preferred. Prediction: Lisowski 6-4 Higgins

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins Tuesday January 10

Afternoon session (1300)

Best-of-11-frames Mark Allen arrives in London in the midst of the best season of his career, making it back-to-back Northern Ireland Open titles either side of a runner-up finish at the British Open and first prize in the UK Championship. Allen maintained his strong form with a semi-final finish at the English Open before Christmas and will start as strong favourite for his clash with Barry Hawkins. Playing the role of underdog suits Hawkins well, and he went he quietly about his business in a brilliant run to last year’s final. Hawkins numbered Shaun Murphy, Mark Selby, and Judd Trump among his victims, before finding an irresistible Neil Robertson too strong in the final. This season has largely been a struggle, but he provided a firm reminder of his class when reaching the final of the European Masters in August, and Allen can expect a stern examination first up. It’s one Allen is expected to pass, but Hawkins ought to play his part and backing over 9.5 match frames could be the play. Prediction: Allen 6-4 Hawkins

Mark Williams v David Gilbert Tuesday January 10

Afternoon session (1300)

Best-of-11-frames David Gilbert is another beneficiary of the ongoing match-fixing investigation, with 2021 champion Yan Bingtao having been suspended, handing Gilbert a late call-up. Gilbert has only played at the Masters twice before, but he reached the semi-finals both times, in 2020 and 2021, and is clearly at home in this event. He certainly has the tools to go well again, but he isn’t here on merit this time and his form will need to improve against Mark Williams. The Welsh veteran has two Masters titles to his name already and it could easily have been three had he not lost in the deciding frame of his semi-final with Neil Robertson 12 months ago. Williams was left kicking himself after surrendering a big lead in that final frame, with Robertson needing two snookers at one stage, but Williams made the last four at the Crucible only a few months later to confirm he remains one of the best in the business. Having looked in good touch in recent weeks, including when again pushing Robertson close in the quarter-finals of the English Open, Williams is expected to have too many guns for Gilbert. Prediction: Williams 6-3 Gilbert

Judd Trump v Ryan Day Wednesday January 11

Afternoon session (1300)

2019 champion Judd Trump turned in another solid showing when reaching the semi-finals last year, but he hasn't been quite at his best so far this term and could be vulnerable taking on RYAN DAY in the first round. Trump has finished runner-up at the Champion of Champions this term, along with four more quarter-final appearances, but that killer instinct that made him the sport's dominant force a few years ago has been lacking. In fact, Trump himself admitted that 'something's missing' in his game before Christmas, and while he is sure to have worked hard ahead of this year's Masters bid, he doesn't appeal as one to take 1/3 about against such a classy opponent in Day. Day certainly has plenty going for him at around 9/4, given he played so well to win the British Open earlier in the campaign, beating man of the moment Mark Allen in the final. He was a frame away from reaching the last four of the Champion of Champions subsequently, and his last three appearances at the Masters have all resulted in quarter-final finishes. In fact, he had Ronnie O'Sullivan on the ropes in 2019 before The Rocket produced a stunning comeback, and I'm not sure Trump is playing anywhere near as well at present – on a consistent basis anyway. Day makes strong appeal on value grounds at 9/4. Prediction: Day 6-4 Trump

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham Wednesday January 11

Evening session (1900)

Stuart Bingham was a brilliant winner of the Masters in 2020 but has endured a largely frustrating run since. A semi-final appearance at the World Championship in 2021 reminded everyone just what he is capable of, but his form has been woeful so far this season and it would take a big leap of faith to support him this week. His opponent on Wednesday, Kyren Wilson, hasn't been without his faults in the last few months, either, but his recent form is far superior and he rates a worthy favourite. Wilson's European Masters victory came as recently as August, and he played well to reach the last eight of the Scottish Open more recently. The case for Wilson, on recent evidence at least, is much more compelling, and taking The Warrior in the handicap market might offer even more value. The interesting thing about the head-to-head record between these two is that not only does Wilson lead 11-7, he has often won by wide margins. Wilson beat Bingham 5-1 at the Shanghai Masters in 2013, 3-0 in the Championship League in 2017 and again in 2020, 5-2 at the 2017 China Open, and 4-0 in the World Grand Prix in 2019. If Wilson hits the ground running, Bingham could easily implode with the weight of a poor season already weighing heavy on his shoulders. As such, backing WILSON TO WIN ON THE HANDICAP (-3.5) at 11/4 looks well worth a try. The correct score market might appeal to some, too, with Sky Bet offering 16/1 for 6-0 Wilson, and 9/1 for 6-1 Wilson. Prediction: Wilson 6-1 Bingham