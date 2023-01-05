Sporting Life
Ken Doherty joins Nick Metcalfe and Phil Haigh on the latest Talking Snooker podcast
Ken Doherty joins Nick Metcalfe and Phil Haigh on the latest Talking Snooker podcast

Talking Snooker Podcast with Ken Doherty, Nick Metcalfe and Phil Haigh

By Sporting Life
10:12 · THU January 05, 2023

Sporting Life and Talking Snooker have joined forces for the latest edition of the popular podcast, with former world champion Ken Doherty joining the show to preview the Masters.

Nick and Phil kick off 2023 in style with a look ahead to one of the sport's most treasured events, the Masters, with a very special guest in 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.

There's a preview of every first round match to come at Alexandra Palace, while Nick, Phil and Ken all pick their tournament winner.

Ken also reflects on his wonderful life and career in snooker, including Crucible glory a quarter of a century ago, that infamous missed black in the Masters final and his good friend Alex Higgins.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE

Fetching latest games....