Nick and Phil kick off 2023 in style with a look ahead to one of the sport's most treasured events, the Masters, with a very special guest in 1997 world champion Ken Doherty.



There's a preview of every first round match to come at Alexandra Palace, while Nick, Phil and Ken all pick their tournament winner.

Ken also reflects on his wonderful life and career in snooker, including Crucible glory a quarter of a century ago, that infamous missed black in the Masters final and his good friend Alex Higgins.