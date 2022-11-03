Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton with a resounding 6-1 victory over Zhao Xintong.
The Rocket delighted the crowd with century breaks of 135 in frame three and a match-sealing 108 while further runs of 94 and 59 punished his opponent's mistakes.
O'Sullivan, who had earlier seen off Robert Milkins 4-2 in the quarter-finals, was always in control against Zhao and was 4-0 by the time the UK champion compiled a break of 92 to cut the deficit, but it would prove a mere consolation frame.
The world champion will now play underdog Fan Zhengyi, who shocked him 9-8 in the European Masters final back in February, for the right to play either Mark Selby or Judd Trump.
O'Sullivan's clash will return to action on Saturday while Trump and Selby meet in their mouthwatering semi-final on Friday, with the final set for Sunday.
MONDAY OCTOBER 31
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11
THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19
Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19