The Rocket delighted the crowd with century breaks of 135 in frame three and a match-sealing 108 while further runs of 94 and 59 punished his opponent's mistakes.

O'Sullivan, who had earlier seen off Robert Milkins 4-2 in the quarter-finals, was always in control against Zhao and was 4-0 by the time the UK champion compiled a break of 92 to cut the deficit, but it would prove a mere consolation frame.

The world champion will now play underdog Fan Zhengyi, who shocked him 9-8 in the European Masters final back in February, for the right to play either Mark Selby or Judd Trump.

O'Sullivan's clash will return to action on Saturday while Trump and Selby meet in their mouthwatering semi-final on Friday, with the final set for Sunday.