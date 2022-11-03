Sporting Life
Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashes Zhao Xintong to reach Champion of Champions semi-finals

By Sporting Life
21:47 · THU November 03, 2022

Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions in Bolton with a resounding 6-1 victory over Zhao Xintong.

The Rocket delighted the crowd with century breaks of 135 in frame three and a match-sealing 108 while further runs of 94 and 59 punished his opponent's mistakes.

O'Sullivan, who had earlier seen off Robert Milkins 4-2 in the quarter-finals, was always in control against Zhao and was 4-0 by the time the UK champion compiled a break of 92 to cut the deficit, but it would prove a mere consolation frame.

The world champion will now play underdog Fan Zhengyi, who shocked him 9-8 in the European Masters final back in February, for the right to play either Mark Selby or Judd Trump.

O'Sullivan's clash will return to action on Saturday while Trump and Selby meet in their mouthwatering semi-final on Friday, with the final set for Sunday.

'UK players lack the dedication': Judd Trump speaks his mind on snooker's big issues

Champion of Champions: Daily schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker
  • John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 4 final - best of 11

  • Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi
  • Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 3 final - best of 11

  • Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump 4-2 Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen 4-2 Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 1 final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump 6-1 Mark Allen

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Robert Milkins
  • Zhao Xintong 4-2 Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Group 2 final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 Zhao Xintong

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump v Mark Selby

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Semi-final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Fan Zhengyi

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6

Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

Evening session (1900 GMT)
Final - best of 19

  • Semi-final 1 winner v Semi-final 2 winner

