O’Sullivan didn’t have to break sweat to ease past Matthew Stevens in round one and Zhou give him nothing to worry about in this last-16 clash, making a host of unforced errors early in the match to allow his opponent to race into a 2-0 lead.

Zhou’s afternoon was summed up by an atrocious safety shot in frame two when missing the pack of reds completely and crashing into the black, gifting O’Sullivan another glorious opening.

In truth, O’Sullivan didn’t need to play well in those opening two frames, but he burst into life with compiling a brilliant total clearance of 137 in the third frame, before another miss from Zhou left O’Sullivan in to extend his lead to 4-0.

At that stage, Zhou had only potted two balls in the whole match, and he was dealt a cruel blow in the first frame after the mid-session interval.

Zhou looked sure to register his first frame of the afternoon when putting together a run of 63, but an inexplicable miss to the centre pocket proved decisive as O'Sullivan countered with a clearance of 82 to move within touching distance of victory.

That victory was quickly wrapped up as O'Sullivan stroked in a break of 103 – his second century of the match – to set up a meeting with Ding Junhui or Jamie Clarke.

O'Sullivan told the BBC afterwards: "I treat every match the same, but my bad is better than everyone else's bad at the moment.

"I’m enjoying myself everywhere I go, I’m having a great time. I just don’t enjoy it when I’m not playing great but I just have to suck it up. It’s part and parcel of the game.

"If my bad is better than everyone else’s bad then I have to take that, but I’m never far away from playing well. You never know.

"I only played well once last season [at the Tour Championship], but sometimes the other guy plays better and Neil [Robertson] played really well there."

On the prospect of facing Ding next, O'Sullivan added: "Ding's a class act – absolutely. Different class, amazing player, brilliant. I don't care who I play."