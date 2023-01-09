Ronnie O'Sullivan made an ominous start to his quest for an eighth Masters title, thrashing Luca Brecel 6-1 at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan knocked in two centuries in a virtuoso performance that left Brecel – who was runner-up at recent the English Open – bereft of answers, the Rocket marching into his 24th Masters quarter-final with ease. It was largely one-way traffic from the moment O'Sullivan kicked off with a typically silky run of 97, and 1-0 soon became 3-0 after Brecel went in-off on the blue in the third frame and had to watch his opponent take advantage in ruthless style. To his credit, Brecel rallied with a brilliant century break in frame four but things unravelled soon after, O'Sullivan producing a stunning total clearance of 134 in the very next frame, before following up with 104. The seventh frame was harder work for O'Sullivan, but Brecel was beginning to cut a frustrated figure and the seven-time Masters champion finished the job soon after.