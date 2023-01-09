Ronnie O'Sullivan made an ominous start to his quest for an eighth Masters title, thrashing Luca Brecel 6-1 at Alexandra Palace.
O'Sullivan knocked in two centuries in a virtuoso performance that left Brecel – who was runner-up at recent the English Open – bereft of answers, the Rocket marching into his 24th Masters quarter-final with ease.
It was largely one-way traffic from the moment O'Sullivan kicked off with a typically silky run of 97, and 1-0 soon became 3-0 after Brecel went in-off on the blue in the third frame and had to watch his opponent take advantage in ruthless style.
To his credit, Brecel rallied with a brilliant century break in frame four but things unravelled soon after, O'Sullivan producing a stunning total clearance of 134 in the very next frame, before following up with 104.
The seventh frame was harder work for O'Sullivan, but Brecel was beginning to cut a frustrated figure and the seven-time Masters champion finished the job soon after.
O’Sullivan was in buoyant mood afterwards and told the BBC: “I feel like I’ve got life in perspective – I spent enough years getting disappointed by the game, and I thought let’s try not to get disappointed, and it’s freed me up a bit.
“I’m still competitive. If I take up anything I want to be better, it’s just natural and I’ll never lose that, so the players can expect me to keep coming for more.
“You sense someone is a bit nervous and you just pounce on it. Whoever you are in any sport, when you play the top players they will sniff it out.
“You don’t have to say you’re under pressure, I smell it, and if I smell it I’m going to be on you like a rash.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.