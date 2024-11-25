Snooker results: Kyren Wilson whitewashes Stephen Maguire 6-0 at UK Championship

Wilson was introduced to the Barbican Centre as current world champion and was a class apart throughout, dominating what was a largely scrappy, but one-sided affair.

Neither player actually managed a break of fifty-plus in the first four frames of the afternoon, but Wilson controlled and won them all, meaning the match was all but over at the mid-session interval.

For Maguire, it was a disappointing return for a man who won this event in 2004 and reached two more finals since.

The Scot never really settled, cutting a frustrating figure as the match went on, and upon the resumption, it was more one-way traffic, Wilson putting together a neat 71 to extend his lead further.

A break of 83 finished the job for Wilson and sets up a meeting with Chris Wakelin in the next round.