Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Snooker results: Judd Trump thrashes Zhang Anda 6-2 to book place in UK Championship semi-finals

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Fri November 29, 2024 · 33 min ago

Judd Trump produced a devastating display to thrash Zhang Anda 6-2 and progress to the semi-finals of the UK Championship.

One day on from his nail-biting victory over John Higgins in a match that went the distance, Trump ensured there would be no such drama with three centuries in the opening four frames, during which his opponent failed to register a single point.

Zhang finally got on the board in frame six and then registered a century to cut the deficit to just two, but Trump restored his authority and signed off with yet another century, his run of 120 a fitting way to end.

He'll face either Kyren Wilson or Michael Holt in Saturday's semi-final.

On the adjacent table, Barry Hawkins powered clear of Shaun Murphy to win their match 6-2.

Murphy had seemingly gone into the mid-session interval with a spring in his step having produced breaks of 108 and 92 to level at 2-2, but Hawkins rattled off breaks of 69, 91, 80 and 82 to wrap up a convincing victory.

