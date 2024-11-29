Snooker results: Judd Trump thrashes Zhang Anda 6-2 to book place in UK Championship semi-finals

One day on from his nail-biting victory over John Higgins in a match that went the distance, Trump ensured there would be no such drama with three centuries in the opening four frames, during which his opponent failed to register a single point.

Zhang finally got on the board in frame six and then registered a century to cut the deficit to just two, but Trump restored his authority and signed off with yet another century, his run of 120 a fitting way to end.

He'll face either Kyren Wilson or Michael Holt in Saturday's semi-final.

On the adjacent table, Barry Hawkins powered clear of Shaun Murphy to win their match 6-2.

Murphy had seemingly gone into the mid-session interval with a spring in his step having produced breaks of 108 and 92 to level at 2-2, but Hawkins rattled off breaks of 69, 91, 80 and 82 to wrap up a convincing victory.