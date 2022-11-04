Trump never trailed during Friday night's meeting in Bolton, although he was pegged back from 3-1 to 3-3 by Selby before taking the final three frames to complete victory.

His victory could set up a rematch of this year's World Championship final against O'Sullivan on Sunday, although 'The Rocket' must first get past Fan Zhengyi in the second semi-final, to be played on Saturday evening.

Breaks of 89 and 74 helped Trump establish a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval but Selby struck back with 66 before taking a tense, lengthy sixth frame of the evening to level matters.

However, 'The Jester' would only score 15 more points in the match as Trump kept him in his chair, rattling in runs of 83 and 114 on his way to sealing a place in the final.