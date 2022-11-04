Sporting Life
Judd Trump was too strong for Kyren Wilson
Judd Trump beat Mark Selby 6-3 to reach the Champion of Champions final

Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Mark Selby 6-3 to reach Champion of Champions final

By Sporting Life
22:47 · FRI November 04, 2022

Judd Trump beat Mark Selby 6-3 to reach the Champion of Champions final and set up a potential showdown with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Trump never trailed during Friday night's meeting in Bolton, although he was pegged back from 3-1 to 3-3 by Selby before taking the final three frames to complete victory.

His victory could set up a rematch of this year's World Championship final against O'Sullivan on Sunday, although 'The Rocket' must first get past Fan Zhengyi in the second semi-final, to be played on Saturday evening.

Breaks of 89 and 74 helped Trump establish a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval but Selby struck back with 66 before taking a tense, lengthy sixth frame of the evening to level matters.

However, 'The Jester' would only score 15 more points in the match as Trump kept him in his chair, rattling in runs of 83 and 114 on his way to sealing a place in the final.

Daily schedule & results

MONDAY OCTOBER 31

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Group 4 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Mark Selby 4-0 Lee Walker
  • John Higgins 4-2 Hossein Vafaei

Evening session (1900 GMT) Group 4 final - best of 11

  • Mark Selby 6-4 John Higgins

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Group 3 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Neil Robertson 3-4 Fan Zhengyi
  • Kyren Wilson 3-4 Ryan Day

Evening session (1900 GMT) Group 3 final - best of 11

  • Fan Zhengyi 6-5 Ryan Day

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 2

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Group 1 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Judd Trump 4-2 Luca Brecel
  • Mark Allen 4-2 Joe Perry

Evening session (1900 GMT) Group 1 final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump 6-1 Mark Allen

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 3

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Group 2 semi-finals - best of 7

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Robert Milkins
  • Zhao Xintong 4-2 Mink Nutcharut

Evening session (1900 GMT) Group 2 final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 Zhao Xintong

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 4

Evening session (1900 GMT) Semi-final - best of 11

  • Judd Trump 6-3 Mark Selby

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5

Evening session (1900 GMT) Semi-final - best of 11

  • Ronnie O'Sullivan v Fan Zhengyi

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 6

Afternoon session (1300 GMT) Final - best of 19

  • Judd Trump v Semi-final 2 winner

Evening session (1900 GMT) Final - best of 19

  • Judd Trump v Semi-final 2 winner

